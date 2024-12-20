Greenberg Traurig's Salt Lake City Office Achieves UCLI Certification

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Salt Lake City office has been certified by the Utah Center for Legal Inclusion (UCLI) for 2024. This is the fourth consecutive year the firm has achieved this recognition.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Salt Lake City office has been certified by the Utah Center for Legal Inclusion (UCLI) for 2024. This is the fourth consecutive year the firm has achieved this recognition.

UCLI's Certification Program aims to give the state's legal employers and businesses the tools necessary to tackle hiring, retention, advancement, and inclusion challenges for women and other diverse attorneys, according to the nonprofit organization's website. Certification requires completion of a multistep program during the year.

Shareholders John Huber, a former U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah, and Annette W. Jarvis, who is also the managing shareholder of the Salt Lake City office, led the firm's efforts this year. "We are committed to shaping the legal profession in Utah to better reflect the state itself," Huber and Jarvis said in a joint statement. "UCLI's mission aligns well with that of Greenberg Traurig's diversity, equity, and inclusion roadmap, striving to reach short-term actionable goals with the intention of driving long-term change."

