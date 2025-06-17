Greenberg Traurig's Samir NeJame and Harold N. Iselin Recognized on City & State's 2025 'Albany Power 100' List

Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Samir NeJame and Harold N. Iselin were named to City & State's 2025 'Albany Power 100' list.

ALBANY, N.Y., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Samir NeJame and Harold N. Iselin were named to City & State's 2025 'Albany Power 100' list. NeJame has appeared on the list since 2021 and Iselin has been recognized on the list since 2013.

According to the publication, the annual list recognizes key players in state politics and government and ranks them according to their accomplishments in the past year.

City & State notes that NeJame and Iselin "run Albany's preeminent full-service legal practice, with attorneys and lobbyists who can manage advocacy campaigns to get legislation passed, help political hopefuls comply with campaign finance laws or delve into regulatory complexities of health care, environmental and energy laws."

NeJame serves as chair of Greenberg Traurig's New York State Government Law & Policy Practice, coordinating across all of New York's offices in Albany, New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County. He represents clients in legislative, regulatory, and procurement matters with a particular focus on the New York real estate industry, working with the Real Estate Board of New York and major landlords like SL Green, Brookfield, and Tishman Speyer. NeJame assists clients including CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, leaders of civic associations, and prominent nonprofit organizations and has been retained by many municipalities across the state, such as Westchester County and the City of Rochester. He is especially proud of his representation of some of New York's most renowned tourist destinations, including the New York Botanical Garden, ski resorts in the state, and the New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association.

Iselin serves as managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Albany office and co-chair of the firm's Government Law & Policy Practice. He focuses on governmental affairs, health care, and insurance matters, representing diverse clients before the New York State executive branch and state legislature. He also has represented numerous clients in managed care and insurance transactions, often involving complex regulatory issues. Prior to joining the firm, Iselin was a trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice, followed by the assistant counsel to the governor of New York with responsibility for transportation, education, veteran's affairs, and freedom of information matters. He has been recognized by Chambers USA Guide, The Best Lawyers in America, The Legal 500 United States, and on numerous City & State lists for his work in the health care, insurance, and regulatory sectors.

