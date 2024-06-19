Greenberg Traurig's Sharon Katz-Pearlman and Barbara T. Kaplan to Speak at NYU's 16th Annual Tax Controversy Forum

Sharon Katz-Pearlman and Barbara T. Kaplan, shareholders in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Tax Controversy and Litigation Practice in New York, will speak at the NYU School of Professional Studies 16th Annual Tax Controversy Forum June 27-28 at The Westin New York at Times Square.

Katz-Pearlman will moderate the panel "What's Next For The IRS? An Update From Senior IRS Leadership." The session will take place June 27 at 8:45 a.m. The panel discussion will focus on plans for the future, hiring trends, and other critical areas.

Kaplan, who also serves as co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Tax Practice, will speak on the panel "Preparing for Increased Cryptocurrency Regulation and Enforcement in Uncertain Times" June 28 at 3:50 p.m. The panel will address the latest issues involving cryptocurrency and highlight important concerns for tax experts.

Katz-Pearlman focuses her practice on the representation of large multinationals, partnerships, and other taxpayers, before the IRS. She represents clients from the pre-exam phase through examination, appeals, and into litigation if necessary. In addition, Sharon has represented clients using the full range of IRS Alternative Dispute Resolution techniques which are available to taxpayers and advises large companies on the IRS's Compliance Assurance Program and other IRS specialty programs.

Kaplan, chair of the New York Tax Practice, has been named one of the top 50 women lawyers in New York City by Super Lawyers magazine, and focuses her tax litigation practice on domestic and foreign corporations, partnerships, and individuals in federal, state, and local tax examinations, controversies, and litigation, including administrative and grand jury criminal tax investigations.

