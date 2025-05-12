Greenberg Traurig's Shira R. Yoshor Receives Israel Bonds Philadelphia Legal & Financial Services Division 2025 Award

Shira R. Yoshor, a Labor & Employment shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Philadelphia office, has been named as a recipient of the Israel Bonds Philadelphia Legal & Financial Services Division 2025 Award

PHILADELPHIA, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shira R. Yoshor, a Labor & Employment shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Philadelphia office, has been named as a recipient of the Israel Bonds Philadelphia Legal & Financial Services Division 2025 Award in recognition of her outstanding professional excellence and dedication to community service. Yoshor will be honored at the annual Legal & Financial Services Tribute Reception May 19 at Center City Philadelphia.

The award highlights Yoshor's contributions to the legal field, as well as her ongoing commitment to civic engagement and community betterment. Yoshor has demonstrated dedication to legal excellence, mentoring, and public service, embodying the values celebrated by Israel Bonds Philadelphia.

"We are thrilled to see Shira recognized for her exceptional legal work and her unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the community," said Paul R. McIntyre, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office. "This award is a testament to her hard work both inside and outside the firm."

Yoshor focuses her practice on defending and advising employers on all types of employment matters. She also has experience with a wide variety of complex commercial litigation. For over thirty years, she has advised her clients, helping them manage workplace issues, from employment agreements, handbooks, and policies to investigations and disputes.

Media Contact

Bruna Brady, Greenberg Traurig, 9734433563, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig