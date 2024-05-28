Greenberg Traurig's Steven Bainbridge Recognised as a Who's Who Legal 2024 Sports & Gaming Law Thought Leader

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Steven Bainbridge has been recognised by Who's Who Legal (WWL) as a 2024 Thought Leader in Sports & Gaming law.

Dubai, UAE, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Steven Bainbridge has been recognised by Who's Who Legal (WWL) as a 2024 Thought Leader in Sports & Gaming law. This marks Bainbridge's fifth consecutive recognition by WWL.

According to WWL, Sports & Gaming Thought Leaders are lawyers who provide exceptional advisory services to clients active in the gambling, gaming, leisure, and sports sectors. The selection process is based on independent research supplemented by feedback from clients and peers.

Bainbridge, co-managing shareholder of the United Arab Emirates office and co-chair of the Sports Business Industry Group, has deep experience in the sports sector, advising clients on matters including sports investment and rights acquisition, governance and regulatory issues, endorsement agreements, venue naming rights, league and franchise establishment, player contracts, broadcasting, anti-ambush marketing strategies, merchandising and licensing dynamics, disciplinary issues, and sports-specific venue management agreements. He advises sports governing bodies, teams, athletes, governmental entities, other law firms, institutions, and a broad array of commercial entities in relation to commercial aspects of sports including motorsports, horseracing, triathlons, mixed martial arts, rugby and football, cycling, golf, tennis, and cricket amongst others. In addition to the past 15 years based in the Gulf Corporation Council, Bainbridge has law firm experience in both North America and Japan.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognised for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Dema Ali, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +971 0459 53624, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP