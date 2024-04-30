Greenberg Traurig's Steven C. Russo Recognized on City & State's 2024 'Trailblazers in Clean Energy' List

Steven C. Russo, co-chair of the Environmental Practice and chair of the New York Environmental Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named to City & State's 2024 "Trailblazers in Clean Energy" list.

According to City & State, the special issue recognizes innovators and groundbreakers in New York's clean energy sector. The honorees were celebrated at an awards ceremony April 24 at HK Hall in New York City.

Russo's clean energy work builds on his experience handling complex environmental law and permitting matters, including siting large infrastructure projects that require environmental review pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act and its New York State counterpart, the State Environmental Quality Review Act. He led the legal component of the environmental review for MTA's Third Track Project on Long Island, and currently is working on a number of wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage projects. Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, he served as the chief legal officer of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. City & State notes that "while in state government, Russo initiated a review of state environmental regulations, addressed new power plant siting regulations from an environmental justice perspective and revised the state environmental audit policy."

An active member of his community, Russo serves on the board of the New York League of Conservation Voters' State Board and as the secretary of the Environmental Law Section of the New York State Bar Association. He has been recognized by publications including The Legal 500 United States and The Best Lawyers in America, for his work in the energy and environmental sectors.

