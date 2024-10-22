Greenberg Traurig's Susan L. Heller and Erika Mayshar Recognized as Orange County Visionaries

Susan L. Heller and Erika Mayshar, shareholders of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, were named 2024 Orange County Visionaries by the Los Angeles Times B2B brand publishing team.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Susan L. Heller and Erika Mayshar, shareholders of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, were named 2024 Orange County Visionaries by the Los Angeles Times B2B brand publishing team.

According to the publication, Heller and Mayshar join others who demonstrate outstanding leadership in their fields using criteria based on recent accomplishments, consistent career-long leadership, impact on organizational or industry growth, and community involvement including board memberships.

Heller, a member of the firm's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice, is co-managing shareholder of the Orange County office, co-chair of the firm's global Trademark & Brand Management Group, and senior advisor to the firm's Women's Initiative. Heller is consistently recognized by numerous publications and organizations as having one of the most innovative international trademark practices in the country, and for being a game-changer. When the stakes are high and critical brands are at risk, Fortune 500 companies, world champion athletes, high-net-worth individuals, A-list celebrities, and highly visible pre-IPO companies turn to Heller for her strategic thought leadership and counsel, honed by her three decades of experience.

Mayshar is the chair of the Tax-Exempt Organizations & Philanthropy Practice. She advises private foundations, charities, hospitals, social welfare organizations, and other tax-exempt organizations facing complex legal and tax issues. Mayshar works with philanthropists and family offices across the United States to accomplish major charitable transactions, design long-term nonprofit governance and succession structures, and enhance philanthropic impact. She also collaborates with closely held companies entering into innovative business relationships with nonprofit vehicles.

About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 260 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, Technology Law, and Information Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2024 "Best Law Firms." In the 2024 report, Greenberg Traurig was named Law Firm of the Year for Information Technology Law. In addition, Greenberg Traurig was named a "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law in the 2020 and 2022 editions of "Best Law Firms." The BTI Consulting Group named Greenberg Traurig's IP Litigation Practice a 'Litigation Standout' in the "BTI Litigation Outlook 2024: Navigating Litigation Spending in the New Unpredictable World."

About Greenberg Traurig's Private Wealth Services Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Private Wealth Services Practice is primarily responsible for assisting individual clients and families in attaining their wealth transfer and estate planning objectives. The team offers integrated income and transfer tax advice that takes into account current and projected changes in the tax and state laws affecting client estate planning.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

