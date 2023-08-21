Greenberg Traurig's Susan L. Heller Shortlisted for Women in Business Awards

Susan L. Heller, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was shortlisted by the Orange County Business Journal for the Women in Business Awards.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Susan L. Heller, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was shortlisted by the Orange County Business Journal for the Women in Business Awards. The finalists will be announced Oct. 5 at an awards luncheon gala.

The award recognizes exceptional business and professional women who have made significant contributions to their organizations, their professions, and the Orange County community, according to the publication.

Heller is co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Orange County office, co-chair of the firm's global Trademark & Brand Management Group, and past co-chair and current senior advisor to the firm's Women's Initiative. She is consistently recognized by numerous periodicals and organizations as having one of the preeminent and most innovative international trademark practices in the country, publications such as Chambers, Managing IP magazine, the Daily Journal, and World Trademark Review, to name a few. When the stakes are high and critical brands are at risk, Fortune 500 companies, world champion athletes, high-net-worth individuals, A-list celebrities, and highly visible pre-initial public offering companies turn to Heller for her strategic thought leadership and counsel, honed by three decades of experience. In 2020, Heller was selected to be a member of the prestigious United Nations' Artificial Intelligence Initiative (AI For Good), joining an elite team of law firm leaders, international business executives, university deans, and UN thought leaders. She also serves on the Board of Visitors at the University of California, Irvine School of Law, the Dean's Advisory Board of the University of California, Irvine's Merage School of Business, the President's Council of Cornell Women, and on the Board of Human Options, an organization whose mission is dedicated to ending the cycle of domestic violence.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, +1 310.586.7875, [email protected], gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig