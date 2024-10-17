Greenberg Traurig's Sylvia Simson Elected as American Bar Foundation Fellow

Sylvia E. Simson, a Litigation shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New York office, has been elected as an American Bar Foundation (ABF) fellow.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sylvia E. Simson, a Litigation shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New York office, has been elected as an American Bar Foundation (ABF) fellow.

According to the organization, the ABF fellow program is a "global honorary society of attorneys, judges, law faculty, and legal scholars whose public and private careers have demonstrated dedication to the welfare of their communities and to the highest principles of the legal profession." Membership is limited to 1% of lawyers licensed to practice in each jurisdiction. Fellows support the work of the ABF and are nominated by their peers and selected by the ABF board.

Simson focuses her diverse practice on a broad range of complex commercial litigation. She has deep experience with contract and deal-related litigation, class action defense, financial services litigation, energy litigation, multidistrict litigation, litigation and investigations involving sensitivity and crisis management components, and mass tort/products liability litigation across a variety of industries. Experienced in both trials and appeals, Simson has counseled and litigated on behalf global and national corporations, financial institutions, hedge funds, private equity firms and their portfolio companies, privately-held companies, LLCs, partnerships, executives and board members, startup entities, and high-net-worth individuals in federal, state, and bankruptcy adversary proceeding cases across the country.

