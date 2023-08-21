Greenberg Traurig's Thomas Leslie Recognized on City & State's 'Westchester Power 100' List

Thomas Leslie, founding shareholder of Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Westchester County office, has been recognized on City & State's 2023 "Westchester Power 100" list.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thomas Leslie, founding shareholder of Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Westchester County office, has been recognized on City & State's 2023 "Westchester Power 100" list.

According to the publication, the list honors Westchester County's 100 most influential people in government, business, health care, education, and nonprofits.

Leslie, a member of the firm's Real Estate Practice, focuses on banking and finance and represents some of the largest financial institutions in the United States. His practice concentrates on representing financial institutions and developers in connection with the purchase, sale, and financing of real estate; the sale and financing of loan portfolios; as well as the financing of fine art, private aircraft, and other forms of collateral. Leslie was recognized on City & State's Westchester Power 100 in 2019 and 2021 and has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America in Land Use and Zoning Law for 11 consecutive years.

About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

