Greenberg Traurig's Tiffany S. Fordyce Named a Crain's Chicago Business Notable Black Leader

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiffany S. Fordyce, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Labor & Employment Practice in Chicago, was selected by Crain's Chicago Business to its "2024 Notable Black Leaders" list.

According to Crain's, the 2024 Notable Black Leaders list honorees serve in a senior leadership role in their organization, demonstrate significant accomplishments within their industry and/or communities, and hold a leadership role in industry or community organizations.

Fordyce is chair of the Chicago Labor & Employment Practice and co-chair of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Group. Her employment litigation practice includes all types of discrimination and retaliation claims, wage and hour claims, trade secret misappropriation claims, whistleblower claims, restrictive covenants, Fair Credit Reporting Act claims, Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act claims and WARN Act claims. She defends single plaintiff, class action, and collective action employment cases. Fordyce represents employers in federal, state, and administrative courts, as well as before administrative agencies.

About Greenberg Traurig's Chicago Office: Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office strives to be as dynamic and diverse as the city it calls home. Since its inception in 1999, it has grown from three attorneys to nearly 200 today. Attorneys in the office represent a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to innovative start-ups, and practice in nearly every major practice area and industry. Offering local knowledge and broad experience, Greenberg Traurig's Chicago lawyers work with their colleagues in Greenberg Traurig's other offices in the United States and abroad to help clients achieve their objectives locally, nationally, and globally.

About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certification Plus, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity X/Twitter: @GT_Drives.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Beth Hodgman, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 312.476.5012, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP