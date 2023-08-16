Greenberg Traurig's Timothy Long and Ryan C. Bykerk to Present Bridgeport California Wage & Hour Litigation Update

Shareholders Timothy Long and Ryan C. Bykerk of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will present on Bridgeport's California Wage & Hour Litigation Update webinar Aug. 17.

Both Long and Bykerk will speak on different aspects of wage and hour litigation during this half-day symposium. Long will present a "Wage & Hour Update" to open the webinar, and Bykerk will present a "PAGA Update." Long is also an official program co-chair for this event.

Long, co-managing shareholder of the firm's Sacramento office, has litigated virtually every wage-and-hour issue there is, including exemption, incentive compensation, independent contractor, off-the-clock, meal and rest, pay practice, and Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) claims. Long also has defeated class and collective certification in exemption, off-the-clock, and pay practice cases, and has defeated PAGA claims short of trial. Long's clients have included a variety of financial institutions and entities, health care-related entities, airlines, retailers, high-tech companies, and transportation and logistics companies.

Bykerk focuses his practice on helping clients develop strategies that meet their case-specific and larger business objectives and has broad litigation experience in both federal and state court. His practice primarily involves defending employers in wage and hour class/representative actions and individual actions asserting violations of federal and state employment law, but extends to general, commercial, and financial litigation. As a co-host of The Performance Review, a Greenberg Traurig Podcast about California Labor & Employment Law, Bykerk offers insight and discusses the latest trends and developments in California Labor & Employment law.

