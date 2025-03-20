Greenberg Traurig's Tokyo Office Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Greenberg Traurig's Tokyo office marked its 10th anniversary March 12 with a Hanami-themed event. The celebration highlighted the Japanese tradition of appreciating the beauty of Sakura, with each cherry blossom reminding us to begin again.

TOKYO, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig's Tokyo office marked its 10th anniversary March 12 with a Hanami-themed event. The celebration highlighted the Japanese tradition of appreciating the beauty of Sakura, with each cherry blossom reminding us to begin again.

"Greenberg Traurig's Tokyo office has grown tremendously over the past decade, a reflection of our unwavering commitment to serving clients across Asia with the highest level of quality and innovation. For example, our Japan real estate team is now one of the largest of any international law firms operating in the country. We are also the pre-eminent firm for corporate transactions in Japan, which includes local matters as well as multinational and global matters," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman. "The vision, excellence, and collaborative spirit of our Tokyo attorneys with their counterparts across the entire firm are important reasons for their success, along with hard work and commitment. They are clear evidence of what the Greenberg Traurig family can achieve when working closely together. Celebrating this milestone reinforces the importance of the Asia region to our global platform, which allows us to serve clients wherever and whenever needed."

At the event, which was attended by more than 220 clients along with 50 firm attorneys, guests networked amidst the blooming Sakura and Greenberg Traurig Vice Chair Richard A. Edlin spoke about the global law firm's presence in Asia, which also includes offices in Seoul, Shanghai, and Singapore. The firm serves clients across the Asia region, including North Asia (South Korea, Japan, Greater China, and Taiwan), Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam), and South Asia (India and Bangladesh). Firm lawyers also advise U.S. and European companies engaging in transactions throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Attorneys in the firm's Tokyo office represent a broad range of clients in complex cross-border transactions and ventures covering multiple industries, with real estate being a core offering. The Japan real estate team recently received an Asia Business Law Journal 2024 Japan Law Firm Award, which recognizes the top law firms and practices in Japan. The team comprises international lawyers and Japanese law licensed attorneys who counsel clients on international standards and practices in addition to local laws.

Greenberg Traurig Tokyo has been strategically growing its bench of attorneys, having hired five within the past 18 months.

"Over the past decade, it has been an honor to serve clients from our Tokyo office, building strong relationships and providing cutting-edge legal strategies tailored to their unique needs," said Koji Ishikawa, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Tokyo office. "As we look ahead, we remain focused on legal excellence and attracting top-tier talent to ensure we continue to exceed client expectations. Our goal is to become one of the top business law firms in Tokyo within the next decade."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 2128016983, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP