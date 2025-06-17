Greenberg Traurig's Tracy S. Combs and Tiffany D.W. Shimada Listed in Utah Business Magazine's 2025 'Legal Elite'

Tracy S. Combs and Tiffany D.W. Shimada, shareholders in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Salt Lake City office, were recognized in Utah Business magazine's "Legal Elite" 2025 edition.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tracy S. Combs and Tiffany D.W. Shimada, shareholders in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Salt Lake City office, were recognized in Utah Business magazine's "Legal Elite" 2025 edition.

This recognition, awarded by a panel of legal and law enforcement experts, is given to only 100 legal professionals annually, according to the publication. Those chosen are recognized for their exceptional legal experience, high ethical standards, and professional achievements, underscoring their respect and reputation within the legal community.

Combs serves as co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Salt Lake City office and a member of its Chambers Band 1-ranked White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations practice group. A former regional director at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, she counsels corporations, financial institutions, and individuals regarding complex investigations, litigation, and regulatory matters, including those involving the SEC, the Department of Justice, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and other law enforcement agencies and financial regulators. As a member of the Division of Enforcement staff, Combs brought several groundbreaking actions, including the SEC's first public company cybersecurity disclosure action and its first "shadow" insider trading action.

Shimada is a member of the Intellectual Property & Technology and Trademark & Brand Management Group in Greenberg Traurig's Salt Lake City office. She focuses her practice on helping clients with trademark, copyright, advertising, social media, and complex brand protection and management issues. Shimada works with brand owners and managers nationally and globally to protect their intellectual property across a wide array of industries, including medical devices, financial services, food and beverage, outdoor sports and hunting, logistics, direct marketing, online retail marketplaces, entertainment, health care, apparel, cosmetics, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence. She counsels clients through all aspects of brand selection, protection, and risk management issues, such as claim substantiation, comparative advertising, influencer marketing, and promotions.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

