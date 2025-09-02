Greenberg Traurig's Tricia A. Asaro Appointed to Serve as ABA Health Law Section Leader

Tricia A. Asaro, co-chair of the Health Care & FDA Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been appointed to serve as vice chair of Managed Care & Insurance of the American Bar Association (ABA) Health Law Section.

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tricia A. Asaro, co-chair of the Health Care & FDA Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been appointed to serve as vice chair of Managed Care & Insurance of the American Bar Association (ABA) Health Law Section. Asaro will be vice chair for the 2025-2026 bar year.

According to the ABA, members of ABA Health Law Section leadership are selected due to their "abilities, dedication, and commitment to the Section."

Asaro, who is administrative shareholder of the firm's Albany office, focuses her practice in the areas of health care and government law and policy. She has broad experience representing health plans in business negotiations, regulatory compliance matters, and corporate governance issues. She also has wide-ranging experience handling health care transactions, particularly regulatory approval of changes in control of managed care organizations and other health care entities.

