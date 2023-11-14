Greenberg Traurig's Tricia A. Asaro Named to City & State's 2023 'The Power of Diversity: Women 100' List

Tricia A. Asaro, co-chair of the Health Care & FDA Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP, was named to City & State's "The Power of Diversity: Women 100" list.

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tricia A. Asaro, co-chair of the Health Care & FDA Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP, was named to City & State's "The Power of Diversity: Women 100" list. Asaro has been recognized on this list since 2021. According to the publication, this list recognizes "prominent women wielding power across New York state."

Asaro, who also was recognized on City & State's 2022 "Above and Beyond" list, is based in Albany and focuses her practice in the areas of health care and government law and policy. She has broad experience representing health plans in business negotiations, regulatory compliance matters, particularly approval of changes in control of health care entities, and corporate governance issues. Asaro's practice has garnered several recognitions including being ranked in Chambers USA Guide, The Legal 500, and Best Lawyers in America, among others. Asaro also serves the community in her role as Director of the Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood advisory council and is a member of the American Health Lawyers Association and the American Bar Association Health Law Section Managed Care Interest Group leadership.

About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certification Plus, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity Twitter: @GT_Drives.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

