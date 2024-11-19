Greenberg Traurig's Tricia A. Asaro Named to City & State's 2024 'Power of Diversity: Women 100' List

Tricia A. Asaro, co-chair of the Health Care & FDA Practice and administrative shareholder of the Albany office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP, was named to City & State's 2024 "The Power of Diversity: Women 100" list.

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tricia A. Asaro, co-chair of the Health Care & FDA Practice and administrative shareholder of the Albany office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named to City & State's 2024 "The Power of Diversity: Women 100" list. Asaro has been recognized on this list since 2021.

According to the publication, this list recognizes the most influential women in the government, business, academia, health care, and advocacy circles breaking historic ground and shaping New York politics and policy. City & State notes that Asaro is "regularly listed among the region's top health and government relations legal experts."

Asaro focuses her practice in the areas of health care and government law and policy. She has broad experience representing health plans in business negotiations, regulatory compliance matters, and corporate governance issues. She also handles health care transactions, particularly regulatory approval of changes in control of managed care organizations and other health care entities.

Asaro's practice has garnered several recognitions including being ranked in Chambers USA Guide, The Legal 500, and Best Lawyers in America, among others. An active member of her community, Asaro is a member of Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood's board of directors, serving as its treasurer and finance committee chair, and volunteers with Therapy Dog International at numerous educational and health care facilities in the Capital Region. Asaro is a member of the American Bar Association's Health Law Section Managed Care & Insurance Interest Group leadership team.

