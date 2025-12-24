Greenberg Traurig's Tricia Asaro and Doreen Saia Recognized on City & State's 2025 'Upstate Power 100' List

Shareholders Tricia A. Asaro and Doreen U. Saia, from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Albany office, were named to City & State's 2025 "Upstate Power 100" list.

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shareholders Tricia A. Asaro and Doreen U. Saia, from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Albany office, were named to City & State's 2025 "Upstate Power 100" list.

According to the publication, City & State's Upstate Power 100 recognizes the most influential leaders in Upstate New York.

City & State calls Asaro and Saia "key leaders representing clients in the health care and energy sectors, respectively."

Asaro serves as co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Health Care & FDA Practice, administrative shareholder of the Albany office, and chair of the Albany office Health Care & FDA Practice. She has broad experience representing diverse health care clients in business negotiations, regulatory compliance matters, and corporate governance issues. She also has wide-ranging experience handling health care transactions, particularly regulatory approval of changes in control of managed care organizations and other health care entities. Most recently, she advised Schenectady-based MVP Health Care in its proposed affiliation with Buffalo-based Independent Health Association.

Saia, chair of the Albany office Energy & Natural Resources Practice, has a wide-ranging energy law practice focused on the representation of national and international corporations that own and operate electric generating facilities and engage in financial transactions trading electricity products. She has been actively involved in state and federal regulatory proceedings concerning the deregulation of electricity markets throughout the Northeast, proceedings designed to harmonize state and federal energy policy, proceedings addressing nuclear generation facilities and the siting of new generating facilities, and cost-of-service ratemaking. Saia was instrumental in developing the structure of the New York Independent System Operator, the independent administrator of the New York wholesale electric markets, and continues to play a pivotal role in the ongoing development of the competitive wholesale market in New York, including developing mechanisms to support adequate capacity market structures and adequate supply and developing rules to meet reliability needs as the system composition evolves to address state and federal policy directives.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

