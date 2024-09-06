Greenberg Traurig's Troy M. Stackpole Accepted into the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel's Mid-Atlantic Fellows Institute

Troy M. Stackpole, associate in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Private Wealth Services Practice in New York, has been accepted into the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC)'s Mid-Atlantic Fellows Institute Class IV.

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Troy M. Stackpole, associate in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Private Wealth Services Practice in New York, has been accepted into the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC)'s Mid-Atlantic Fellows Institute Class IV.

The Mid-Atlantic Fellows Institute was created by ACTEC fellows to develop future trust and estate law leaders through a series of in-depth educational presentations led by subject matter experts across the United States, according to its website.

The institute includes six sessions for lawyers who were nominated by an ACTEC fellow and selected through a competitive application process. The program begins in October 2024 and concludes in April 2025.

Stackpole focuses his practice on trust and estate planning. His practice is concentrated on providing sophisticated planning to high-net-worth individuals and their families with the goal of preserving wealth on a tax efficient basis.

About Greenberg Traurig's Private Wealth Services Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Private Wealth Services Practice is primarily responsible for assisting individual clients and families in attaining their wealth transfer and estate planning objectives. The team offers integrated income and transfer tax advice that takes into account current and projected changes in the tax and state laws affecting client estate planning.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

