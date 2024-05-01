Greenberg Traurig's Zackary D. Knaub Recognized on PoliticsNY 2024 'Power Players in Climate, Energy & Sustainability' List

Zackary D. Knaub, an Environmental and Government Law & Policy shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP's Albany office, was named to PoliticsNY's 2024 "Power Players in Climate, Energy & Sustainability" list.

ALBANY, N.Y., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zackary D. Knaub, an Environmental and Government Law & Policy shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP's Albany office, was named to PoliticsNY's 2024"Power Players in Climate, Energy & Sustainability" list.

According to PoliticsNY, this annual list recognizes a select groups of leaders in their respective fields who have demonstrated dedication and innovation to protecting our environment, serving the everyday New Yorker, and aiding in the creation of impactful environmental change.

Knaub focuses his practice on virtually all aspects of environmental, energy, and government law and policy. Prior to joining the firm, Knaub served as the interim chief counsel and first assistant counsel for Governor Andrew Cuomo, where he acted as a key legal advisor on issues in relation to executive actions, policies, and legislative initiatives. Knaub's practice encompasses a wide range of energy and environmental law and policy, as he advises companies on New York's clean energy transition, litigates high-profile environmental cases in both state and federal court, and argues regulatory matters before local agencies. Knaub has previously been recognized for his energy and environmental work and was included on the 2023 PoliticsNY "Power Players in Climate, Energy & Sustainability" list and the 2023 City & State "Energy & Environment Power 100" list.

