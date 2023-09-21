Greenberg Treasuring's Robert J. Ivanhoe to Moderate Young Jewish Professionals' Real Estate Investment & Development Panel

Robert J. Ivanhoe, vice chair of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, senior chairman of the Global Real Estate Practice, and co-chair of the Real Estate Investment Trusts Practice, will moderate Young Jewish Professionals' Real Estate Investment & Development Panel Sept. 27 in New York.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert J. Ivanhoe, vice chair of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, senior chairman of the Global Real Estate Practice, and co-chair of the Real Estate Investment Trusts Practice, will moderate Young Jewish Professionals' Real Estate Investment & Development Panel Sept. 27 in New York.

The fireside chat, sponsored by Greenberg Traurig, will bring together notable figures in the real estate industry to discuss their professional journeys, the economy, industry predictions for the next two years, affordable housing, and more. The event will also feature a VIP session, dinner, cocktails, and networking.

Ivanhoe focuses his practice on sophisticated real estate structures, financings, workouts, restructurings, acquisitions, and dispositions and regularly is asked to write and lecture on industry topics. Over the course of his career, he has been recognized by notable publications such as Chambers and Partners USA, The Legal 500, The New York Observer, and Real Estate New York as one of the leading real estate attorneys in New York City and throughout the United States. Ivanhoe has also represented numerous nationally recognized and offshore owner/developer and institutional lender/investor clients domestically and internationally for more than 30 years.

An active member of the real estate industry, he currently serves as the global governing trustee of the Urban Land Institute and a member of The Real Estate Roundtable, Real Estate Capital Policy Advisory Committee, and American College of Real Estate Lawyers. Within Greenberg Traurig, Ivanhoe sits on the firm's Executive Committee, Board of Directors, and Operating Committee.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe & the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

lou brezo scholl, greenberg traurig, 21280132131, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig