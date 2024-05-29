GreenbergFarrow Expands Presence in Florida with New Orlando Office

GF opens new Orlando office to enhance services and growth.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GreenbergFarrow (GF), a leading full-service architecture and engineering firm, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Orlando, Florida. This expansion underscores the firm's commitment to providing exceptional architectural and engineering services across the state.

GF has a longstanding presence in Florida, delivering a wide range of services including architectural design, engineering, and project management for various commercial and residential projects. The new Orlando office, located at 121 South Orange Avenue, Suite 1500, Orlando, FL 32801, will enable the firm to better serve its clients in the region and foster new opportunities for growth and collaboration.

The Orlando office will be led by Ali Khan, Managing Director of MEP. With years of experience and a proven track record in the industry, Ali Khan will bring valuable expertise and leadership to the team, ensuring the continuation of GF's tradition of excellence.

"We are thrilled to establish a dedicated office in Orlando," said Ali Khan. "This new location will allow us to enhance our service offerings and strengthen our relationships with clients and partners in Florida. We look forward to contributing to the region's growth and development with our innovative and sustainable design solutions."

GF's expansion into Orlando is part of the firm's broader strategy to increase its footprint in key markets across the United States. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm has offices throughout the country, as well as Mexico and Asia, providing comprehensive services to a diverse client base.

For more information about GF and its services, please visit www.greenbergfarrow.com.

About GreenbergFarrow

GF is an architecture, engineering and development services firm founded in 1974. The firm grew from humble beginnings as a single client/single office group to an industry leader with offices in every region in the US. As the company continued to expand it gained other retail, restaurant, urban and mixed-use clients. Based in Atlanta, the firm has offices across the United States and international offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. GF's nearly 300 talented professionals specialize in large-scale retail and urban mixed-use developments, specialty retail and restaurants, and luxury high-rise residential developments. Services include pre-development zoning, land use studies, branding and prototype development, architectural and engineering design, project management and construction administration. Clients include IKEA, Related Companies, Meijer, Vornado, Victoria's Secret, Toll Brothers, Bath & Body Works, Whole Foods Market, Acadia, The Home Depot, Michaels, Murphy USA, Circle K, Clean Energy, and Texas Roadhouse. GF is ranked in Building Design + Construction Magazine's top 200 Architecture and Engineering firms. For more information, visit https://greenbergfarrow.com/

