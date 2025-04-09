GreenbergFarrow Strengthens National MEP Engineering Presence with SCEG Acquisition

"This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver integrated, future-forward solutions—combining deep technical expertise with a nationwide reach." – Keith Johnston, CEO, GF. Post this

SCEG, under the leadership of Peter A. Kraut, P.E., has built an excellent reputation for delivering innovative MEP engineering solutions. With 25 years of expertise, SCEG's capabilities span diverse industries and project scales. Integrating SCEG into the GF family aligns seamlessly with GF's commitment to delivering comprehensive design and engineering solutions tailored to client needs.

"This partnership provides an exciting opportunity for GF to build upon its MEP engineering expertise and expand our service offerings," said Keith Johnston, CEO of GF. "SCEG's reputation for technical excellence and innovation perfectly complements our firm's mission to provide integrated solutions across a broad range of disciplines."

The acquisition also provides SCEG with the resources and support of GF's nationwide network. As a single-office operation, SCEG will now have access to GF's extensive capabilities, providing a platform to grow its reach and deliver even greater value to its clients.

"We're excited to join forces with GF," said Peter A. Kraut, P.E., President of SCEG. "This acquisition allows us to leverage their nationwide presence, bringing our specialized expertise to a wider audience while maintaining the level of service and ingenuity our clients expect. Together, we will create innovative, forward-thinking engineering solutions that drive success for our partners and the communities we serve."

GF remains committed to expanding its national footprint, offering integrated solutions that drive innovation and excellence for clients. This acquisition strengthens the firm's position as a leader in architecture, planning, and engineering.

For more information on GreenbergFarrow and its expanded MEP engineering services, visit www.greenbergfarrow.com.

