GreenbergFarrow Unveils New Mission Statement Reflecting Five Decades of Growth and Innovation

"Partnered Solutions. Built on Trust" is more than words. It's who we are, and it will carry us forward into the next 50 years and beyond. Post this

Partnered Solutions. Built on Trust.

This mission is simple in form but powerful in meaning. It represents not just what we do, but how we do it and why it matters.

Why Now

Earlier this year, our leadership team came together for a company-wide planning meeting focused on the future of GF. We looked closely at where we've been, where we're going, and what truly defines us. Out of those conversations, our new mission statement emerged. It reflects the essence of GF today while giving us a clear compass for tomorrow. As our firm grows into new markets, expands our services, and takes on new challenges, this statement grounds us in the values that have always guided our work: partnership, solutions, and trust.

What It Means

Partnered: For us, success is built together. We listen first, understand challenges, and then shape solutions alongside our clients and communities. Partnership also extends internally, across disciplines, offices, and regions, so our teams can bring the full strength of GF to every project.

Solutions: Architecture, engineering, planning, design. Our work is about more than services. It's about solving problems and creating spaces that are functional, forward-thinking, and built to serve.

Built on Trust: Trust is our foundation. For five decades, clients have returned to GF because they know we deliver on promises. That trust also lives within our teams, who rely on each other's expertise and integrity every day. Through strong collaboration, we foster transparency and consistent delivery, building trust not only with our clients, but with partners, references, and the broader industry.

Looking Ahead

This mission statement is not just a tagline. It's a commitment that will continue to guide how we work, how we grow, and how we show up for our clients and communities. It connects our history of trusted partnerships to our future of innovation and impact.

"Partnered Solutions. Built on Trust" is more than words. It's who we are, and it will carry us forward into the next 50 years and beyond.

Watch the video to hear from our CEO, Keith Johnston, and CFO, Rodney E. Abney, Jr., as they reflect on the journey that led us here and what it means for GF moving forward.

About GF

GF is a global architecture, engineering, planning, interior design, landscape architecture, and development services firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more than 50 years, the firm has provided comprehensive design and engineering solutions across multiple markets and disciplines, building lasting partnerships with clients and communities through innovative, functional design.

Media Contact

Danielle Barr, GF, 1 347.395.5104, [email protected], www.greenbergfarrow.com

SOURCE GF