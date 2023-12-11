Greenbrier HOA President Lauds DeVore Capital for Residential Roof Restoration

When you have an extensive project like this, one main concern is the impact on the homeowners and residents. Even with the trucks moving in and out of the area and the number of roofers working here, we received no major complaints from anyone in the community. Post this

Damato said the roofing crews tackled one building per day and the project proceeded until completion of all 10 buildings, representing 72 housing units, in November.

"The teams worked very quietly and efficiently throughout the project," Damato said. "We were especially pleased with DeVore's Site Supervisor Laurie Holland, who did an excellent job keeping us appraised of their progress and sharing information with residents. She was a great representative for the company, which reflected well on our HOA."

The first phase of the Greenbrier Community was completed in 2007, with the second phase completed in 2014.

Damato says the HOA has identified six other buildings in the community in need of new roofs and, dependent on the 2024 budget, he plans to contract with DeVore on that project, as well.

"Based on their work with us this year, we would definitely work with DeVore Capital again for our roofing needs…and other construction and maintenance needs in the future," he said.

About DeVore Capital

DeVore Capital Contracting Consulting Inc. (DeVore Capital) was founded in 2013 as a management consultancy in Los Angeles and relocated its headquarters to Jacksonville, Florida in 2016. As a state of Florida Certified General & Roofing Contractor, Real Estate & Business Brokerage, and California Class B Building Contractor, the firm specializes in providing niche general and roofing contracting, construction management, real estate brokering, development, and business consulting services. Company CEO and founder, Scott DeVore, began his career in 2001 working for large construction and engineering companies (Bechtel, Jacobs), a government defense contractor (Sierra Nevada Corp), and a Fortune 500 healthcare company (DaVita) before launching DeVore Capital. For more information, call 904-746-0050 or visit http://www.devorecapital.com.

