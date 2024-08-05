Greener Tomorrow, Today: 2024 Sustainability Awards Celebrate Organizations Leading the Environmental Charge

Sustainability has evolved from a passing trend to a cornerstone of most forward-thinking companies. We are honored to recognize and celebrate all of our winners and finalists who are making a significant difference in protecting our environment. Post this

The 2024 Sustainability Award winners are:

Sustainability Champion (Non-Executive)

Federico La Terra , Research Scientist, Dow

, Research Scientist, Dow James Quinn , P3/PPP Facility General Manager, Dexterra

, P3/PPP Facility General Manager, Dexterra Chris Reeves , Certified Forester, Procter & Gamble

, Certified Forester, Procter & Meenu Thompson , Procurement Director, CyrusOne

Sustainability Hero (Executive)

Jennifer Blossom Beddingfield , Director of HR and Sustainability, Xavier Creative House

, Director of HR and Sustainability, Xavier Creative House Kathrin Brost , Vice President and Global Head of GoGreen Program, DHL

, Vice President and Global Head of GoGreen Program, DHL Philippine de T'Serclaes, Chief Sustainability Officer, Dassault Systèmes

Charles Goyette , Director of Sustainability, Inova Health

, Director of Sustainability, Inova Health Nicolai Marciano , Chief New Business Development Officer, GUESS

, Chief New Business Development Officer, GUESS Kyle Tafuri , Vice President of Sustainability, Hackensack Meridian Health

, Vice President of Sustainability, Hackensack Meridian Health Faith Taylor , SVP of Sustainability, Kyndryl

, SVP of Sustainability, Kyndryl Emilio Tenuta , Chief Sustainability Officer, Ecolab

Sustainability Initiative of the Year (Project)

100% rPET bottles, The Coca-Cola Company

Allegion Sustainability Kaizen

BASF Corporation, Floating Solar Panels Project

Breaking

Cargill

Cargill Türkiye

Concentrix, Project Change

CPI's Payment Cards with Structural Inks

Deterra® Drug Deactivation System's Household Mailing Campaign

DHL Logistics Decarbonization Assessment

Driving Zero Waste Across Hilton's U.S. Terry Programs

DuPont™ Non-HDA Post-Etch Cleans

Excel Dryer's Healthy Office Oasis

EZVIZ Green by EZVIZ

Hopper Trees

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited - Ocean for Life

Q01 Campus - Sustainable Colocation for AI

Roads and Transport Authority Dubai - Waste Plastic to Asphalt

- Waste Plastic to Asphalt Sony Electronics Inc. - Eliminating Plastic Packaging

T-Mobile US

Sustainability Leadership Award (Organization)

ADM

Arc'teryx Equipment

Belkin International

Blancco Technology Group

Breaking

Cargill

Dow - Sustainability Assessment Tool

DP World

Enersponse

GoodLeap

Güntner

Ingenio San Antonio

J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines

KnowBe4

The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Lenovo Group

Miranda Bike Parts

PepsiCo Beverages North America

Public Works Authority "Ashghal"

Pure Storage

Reclaim Energy - The Natural Refrigerant Experts

Siemon

Sphera

Vitesco Technologies North America

Vivreau Advanced Water Systems

Ziff Davis

Sustainability Product of the Year

Aligned Data Centers - DeltaFlow

Bluewhite

DIRTSHIELD™ 17 Emulsion by Dow

D|VERSE Sink System featuring the XLERATORsync® Hand Dryer

DuPont™ AmberLite™ P2X110 Ion Exchange Resin for the Production of Green Hydrogen

E Ink

Geotab EVSA & EVIA: Simplifying the Zero-Emission Transition

Honeywell eFining™ Technology

Hyster hydrogen fuel cell-powered ReachStacker

Infinitum

KARSAN AUTOMOTIVE

Lenovo Neptune™ liquid cooling technology

Magna Sustainable Carrier project

MIXPAC ™ greenLine™ by medmix industry

Pentair Xcentric Impeller

Powercast Building Automation Sensors and Controller

Quad - The LAMà® Band

SpheraCloud Integrated Sustainability

Sustainability Service of the Year

Budderfly

FlockDirect®

Flowspace Network Optimization: Improving Sustainability in the Supply Chain

Data Dynamics

Lenovo Reduced Carbon Transport Service

Wolters Kluwer Enablon ESG Excellence

The judges of the Sustainability Awards also acknowledge the impressive efforts of numerous finalists in the competition including: Alside®, Boingo Wireless, ACRYSOL™ RM-735BF Rheology Modifier by Dow, RHOPLEX™ HG-973 Acrylic Emulsion by Dow, Opacifying Acrylic Polymers by Dow, DOW™ Trace RP101 Technology, Excel Dryer, Inc's ThinAir® Hand Dryer,, Hackensack Meridian Health, Hackensack University Medical Center, Hitachi Vantara, Ledesma, Paysafe, Pompeian, Inc., Sappi North America, Sharethrough, Sinomax USA, Spinneybeck, Stericycle, SW Sustainability Solutions, Tarkett North America and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contact

Maria Jimenez, Business Intelligence Group LLC, 1 9095292737, [email protected], www.bintelligence.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Business Intelligence Group LLC