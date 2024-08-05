Greener Tomorrow, Today: 2024 Sustainability Awards Celebrate Organizations Leading the Environmental Charge

Business Intelligence Group announces the 2024 winners of the 10th annual Sustainability Awards.
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group proudly announced the winners of the prestigious Sustainability Awards program. In its ninth year, this annual program honors organizations, products, people and initiatives across industries that have prioritized sustainability as a core element of their business practices. From for-profit companies to non-profit organizations, entries of all sizes were submitted, highlighting the dedication to environmental responsibility and innovation across the globe.
"Sustainability has evolved from a passing trend to a cornerstone of most forward-thinking companies," stated Russ Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer at Business Intelligence Group. "We are honored to recognize and celebrate all of our winners and finalists who are making a significant difference in protecting our environment."
The 2024 Sustainability Award winners are:
Sustainability Champion (Non-Executive)
- Federico La Terra, Research Scientist, Dow
- James Quinn, P3/PPP Facility General Manager, Dexterra
- Chris Reeves, Certified Forester, Procter & Gamble
- Meenu Thompson, Procurement Director, CyrusOne
Sustainability Hero (Executive)
- Jennifer Blossom Beddingfield, Director of HR and Sustainability, Xavier Creative House
- Kathrin Brost, Vice President and Global Head of GoGreen Program, DHL
- Philippine de T'Serclaes, Chief Sustainability Officer, Dassault Systèmes
- Charles Goyette, Director of Sustainability, Inova Health
- Nicolai Marciano, Chief New Business Development Officer, GUESS
- Kyle Tafuri, Vice President of Sustainability, Hackensack Meridian Health
- Faith Taylor, SVP of Sustainability, Kyndryl
- Emilio Tenuta, Chief Sustainability Officer, Ecolab
Sustainability Initiative of the Year (Project)
- 100% rPET bottles, The Coca-Cola Company
- Allegion Sustainability Kaizen
- BASF Corporation, Floating Solar Panels Project
- Breaking
- Cargill
- Cargill Türkiye
- Concentrix, Project Change
- CPI's Payment Cards with Structural Inks
- Deterra® Drug Deactivation System's Household Mailing Campaign
- DHL Logistics Decarbonization Assessment
- Driving Zero Waste Across Hilton's U.S. Terry Programs
- DuPont™ Non-HDA Post-Etch Cleans
- Excel Dryer's Healthy Office Oasis
- EZVIZ Green by EZVIZ
- Hopper Trees
- PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited - Ocean for Life
- Q01 Campus - Sustainable Colocation for AI
- Roads and Transport Authority Dubai - Waste Plastic to Asphalt
- Sony Electronics Inc. - Eliminating Plastic Packaging
- T-Mobile US
Sustainability Leadership Award (Organization)
- ADM
- Arc'teryx Equipment
- Belkin International
- Blancco Technology Group
- Breaking
- Cargill
- Dow - Sustainability Assessment Tool
- DP World
- Enersponse
- GoodLeap
- Güntner
- Ingenio San Antonio
- J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines
- KnowBe4
- The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany
- Lenovo Group
- Miranda Bike Parts
- PepsiCo Beverages North America
- Public Works Authority "Ashghal"
- Pure Storage
- Reclaim Energy - The Natural Refrigerant Experts
- Siemon
- Sphera
- Vitesco Technologies North America
- Vivreau Advanced Water Systems
- Ziff Davis
Sustainability Product of the Year
- Aligned Data Centers - DeltaFlow
- Bluewhite
- DIRTSHIELD™ 17 Emulsion by Dow
- D|VERSE Sink System featuring the XLERATORsync® Hand Dryer
- DuPont™ AmberLite™ P2X110 Ion Exchange Resin for the Production of Green Hydrogen
- E Ink
- Geotab EVSA & EVIA: Simplifying the Zero-Emission Transition
- Honeywell eFining™ Technology
- Hyster hydrogen fuel cell-powered ReachStacker
- Infinitum
- KARSAN AUTOMOTIVE
- Lenovo Neptune™ liquid cooling technology
- Magna Sustainable Carrier project
- MIXPAC ™ greenLine™ by medmix industry
- Pentair Xcentric Impeller
- Powercast Building Automation Sensors and Controller
- Quad - The LAMà® Band
- SpheraCloud Integrated Sustainability
Sustainability Service of the Year
- Budderfly
- FlockDirect®
- Flowspace Network Optimization: Improving Sustainability in the Supply Chain
- Data Dynamics
- Lenovo Reduced Carbon Transport Service
- Wolters Kluwer Enablon ESG Excellence
The judges of the Sustainability Awards also acknowledge the impressive efforts of numerous finalists in the competition including: Alside®, Boingo Wireless, ACRYSOL™ RM-735BF Rheology Modifier by Dow, RHOPLEX™ HG-973 Acrylic Emulsion by Dow, Opacifying Acrylic Polymers by Dow, DOW™ Trace RP101 Technology, Excel Dryer, Inc's ThinAir® Hand Dryer,, Hackensack Meridian Health, Hackensack University Medical Center, Hitachi Vantara, Ledesma, Paysafe, Pompeian, Inc., Sappi North America, Sharethrough, Sinomax USA, Spinneybeck, Stericycle, SW Sustainability Solutions, Tarkett North America and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
