GreenHouse Digital + PR announces key leadership and staff promotions

Patricia Paloumpis has been appointed Director of Digital Marketing Strategy. Since joining the agency in 2023, she has been key in managing client inbound marketing and social media efforts. In her new role, she will also lead GreenHouse's business development strategy.

Payton Meyers, an eight-year veteran with the agency, has been promoted to Manager of Measurement and Metrics, a newly created position. Meyers will lead the agency's client reporting and analytics functions, helping to quantify the impact of PR and media relations programs.

All three leaders will continue to report to GreenHouse Principal John O'Reilly and retain their roles as Senior Account Managers, maintaining close relationships with client partners while mentoring account team members.

Recently, GreenHouse made several other promotions within that team:

Celeste Golden, previously finance chief, has been promoted to Manager of Finance and Operations.

Riley Hosman, Helen Tran, and Katie Walker have been named Associate Account Managers, reflecting their growing responsibilities within the client services team.

Emma Wurzer was named Marketing Coordinator.

Virginia Barbosa, formerly an intern, joined the agency full-time as a Marketing Assistant.

"Over the past half-dozen years, our young but seasoned team has steadily grown our agency in size, capabilities and industry expertise," O'Reilly comments. "From the lessons learned during the pandemic and its aftermath, GreenHouse is better able than ever to help our clients navigate the current media and influencer landscape by mastering the rapidly evolving marketing communications skills it requires."

GreenHouse Digital + PR, based in south suburban Chicago, is a full-service marketing communications agency that exclusively focuses on building product brands and trade organizations. We have an in-depth understanding of the unique needs of the design and construction industry, including product manufacturers, design, building, and construction firms, associated trade organizations, and industry software. With over 20 years of experience in PR, digital marketing and demand generation, GreenHouse blends its expertise in earned and paid media, content creation, inbound marketing, and lead nurturing to support our clients and help them reach their business and marketing goals.

