GreenHouse Digital + PR Launches New Website Showcasing Industry-Specific Expertise in Building-Product Marketing

"GreenHouse was founded to bring people together—to connect manufacturers, trade organizations, and the media who influence their success," says John O'Reilly, Principal of GreenHouse Digital + PR.

"The vision for our new website was to share our story and to show how we help our partners in the building, design, and construction industries creatively tell their unique stories and grow their brands," says Patricia Paloumpis, Director of Digital Marketing Strategy at GreenHouse. "We wanted the site to look and feel like who we are—modern, creative, approachable, and deeply rooted in this industry."

True Representation of a Niche Agency's Expertise

The website provides an in-depth look at GreenHouse's suite of services, which spans public relations, digital marketing, content creation, social media, advertising, SEO, and now GEO—all tailored for the design and construction sectors. The agency's results-driven approach combines award-winning PR strategies, AI-optimized content, and integrated digital campaigns that reach contractors, designers, OEMs, distributors, consumers, and other key decision-makers across the built environment.

Hub for Building Industry Marketing Insights

The refreshed site features a wealth of insights and case studies designed to inform and inspire building-industry marketers. Visitors can explore:

The PR Blueprint, a video series that offers practical guidance for navigating modern media.

A comprehensive blog library focused on trends in digital PR, building-product marketing, and GEO optimization.

Case studies demonstrating measurable results—from amplifying awareness for manufacturers like Oatey Co. to generating leads for trade associations.

"Today's digital PR isn't just about getting coverage—it's about being discovered, recommended, and trusted across every platform that shapes industry perception," says Madelyn Young, Director of Content and Public Relations Strategy at GreenHouse. "We're helping our clients stay ahead of that curve by integrating GEO into every aspect of communication—from the newsroom to the algorithm."

Expertise That Builds Visibility—and Relationships

For more than 20 years, GreenHouse leadership has helped brands in plumbing, piping, HVAC, kitchen and bath, and building materials earn thousands of media placements, win awards, and strengthen visibility across trade and consumer markets. Its new website illustrates that history through detailed client examples and transparent reporting on measurable outcomes.

Explore the New Website

The new GreenHouseDigitalPR.com is now live, offering a modern, user-friendly experience for clients, journalists, and partners alike. To learn more, visit the site and follow GreenHouse Digital + PR on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook.

