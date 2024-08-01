Greenlight Advisors Welcomes, Palm Beach County Golf's Five Award-winning Facilities to GolfClubBenchmarks.com

"Greenlight Advisors has created a unique golf course benchmark service that has been a long time coming in the golf industry. Their service will help us identify how we compare to the southeast region and across the country." said Eric Rein, Golf Operations Supervisor at Palm Beach County Golf. Post this

"We are thrilled to have the Palm Beach County Parks and Recs Department and their five award-winning golf facilities join GolfClubBenchmarks.com. In addition, we are grateful to Mr. Eric Rein, Golf Operations Supervisor at Palm Beach County Golf for joining our Municipal Golf Advisory Board and helping us shape and improve our GolfClubBenchmarks.com service," said Michael Suglich, CPA, President at Greenlight Advisors. "We believe our golf club benchmark service will help Palm Beach County Golf's management team identify and leverage our best-in-class financial and operational golf metrics to guide Palm Beach County Golf to continued and future success."

Last year, Greenlight Advisors launched a 2023 Municipal Golf Study, in partnership with Golf Inc. Magazine. The results of the 2023 study were shared with all participating courses from across the country. The study produced five regional and one national best-in-class results for each course to compare their financial and operational performance. If interested in the results of the 2023 Municipal Golf Study or participating in the 2024 Golf Study, signup at https://signup.golfclubbenchmarks.com/. All municipal, public, and private golf courses are welcome and invited to participate in the study.

About Greenlight Advisors and Golf Club Benchmarks

Greenlight Advisors is driven by the facts. Your Golf Courses Financial and Operational Data are Trying to Tell You Something. We gather and illuminate your Data in easy-to-read benchmark reports and compare your financial and operational results to regional and national averages. This allows golf course managers to make informed decisions and improve their courses' financial performance.

For participating courses and pricing information, visit https://golfclubbenchmarks.com/.

To sign up for the 2024 Golf Study, please visit https://signup.golfclubbenchmarks.com/.

About Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation and Palm Beach County Golf

Palm Beach County's award-winning park system offers the widest possible range of leisure opportunities. Over 8,000 acres of parkland are available to discover. Sports, fitness, environmental, and cultural opportunities abound, as well as restful places for solitude.

PBC Golf features 93 holes of championship golf at five award-winning facilities stretching from the edges of the Everglades to one of the highest points in all South Florida.

Media Contact

Mike Suglich, Greenlight Advisors, 1 3127190308, [email protected], Greenlight Advisors

SOURCE Greenlight Advisors