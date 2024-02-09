Greenlight Guru Announces the 2024 True Quality Roadshow

The free MedTech event series will make stops in four cities, including an international event in Europe.

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenlight Guru, the leading provider of cloud-based quality and clinical software for MedTech companies, today announced its 2024 True Quality Roadshow—a four-city, international gathering of medical device professionals and industry stakeholders.

The series of free events will take place throughout 2024 and will include stops in three MedTech hubs in the continental US, as well as one stop in Copenhagen, Denmark. The schedule is as follows:

Boston, MA – March 14th

– Copenhagen, Denmark – May 16th

– Austin, TX – September 5th

– Salt Lake City, UT – October 3rd

At each stop, the 2024 True Quality Roadshow will provide MedTech professionals with opportunities for networking, education, and inspiration. Each True Quality Roadshow event is free to attend and will feature expert speakers and panel discussions. Attendees in every city will learn from some of the world's leading medical device experts as they share personal experiences, industry insights, and thoughts on the state of the medical device industry in 2024 and beyond.

Networking and connection are at the heart of each event, and every attendee—whether their focus is on quality, regulatory, clinical, or product development—can expect to walk away with a newfound sense of connection to their local MedTech community.

"We're thrilled to continue expanding the geographic footprint of the True Quality Roadshow," said David DeRam, CEO of Greenlight Guru. "This is our first time heading to Austin and Salt Lake City. These cities are emerging as MedTech hubs, and we can't wait to experience that energy and enthusiasm when we visit this year."

The 2024 True Quality Roadshow follows a successful slate of roadshows in 2023, which included six stops and was attended by more than 400 MedTech professionals. The 2023 True Quality Roadshow also included Greenlight Guru's first international event, in Amsterdam. In 2024, the company will continue to have an international presence as they bring the Roadshow to Copenhagen.

"It's very exciting to have an international date for the True Quality Roadshow again this year," said DeRam. "Greenlight Guru is a global company with customers and employees all over the world, and Copenhagen is a perfect location to bring together MedTech professionals to connect, learn, and spark new ideas for the next generation of medical devices."

To learn more about the 2024 True Quality Roadshow or register for free, visit http://www.greenlight.guru/true-quality-roadshow.

