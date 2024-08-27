Greenlight Guru Announces the Appointment of Ed Holmes as CEO

"I am honored to take on the role as CEO at such an exciting time in Greenlight Guru's journey. I believe there is tremendous potential to further enhance the value we deliver to our customers and partners, and I'm committed to leading Greenlight Guru into its next chapter of innovation and growth." Post this

"I am honored to take on the role as CEO at such an exciting time in Greenlight Guru's journey," said Holmes. "The company has established itself as a vital solution for MedTech companies, helping to bring life-changing devices to market. I believe there is tremendous potential to further enhance the value we deliver to our customers and partners, and I'm committed to leading Greenlight Guru into its next chapter of innovation and growth."

David DeRam, who helped the company rise to prominence within the MedTech industry, expressed his confidence in Holmes' ability to guide the company forward. "Ed brings an exceptional blend of proven leadership ability and business acumen and is perfectly aligned with Greenlight Guru's mission and vision for the future," said DeRam.

JMI Equity, a strategic partner and investor in Greenlight Guru, also expressed strong support. "We are thrilled to welcome Ed Holmes as CEO of Greenlight Guru," said Brian Hersman, Partner at JMI Equity. "This is an exciting time in the company's journey and we're confident that Ed's extensive leadership experience in software will drive the company to even greater success. We look forward to partnering with Ed as he leads Greenlight Guru through this next stage of growth and impact."

This leadership transition represents a strategic step forward for Greenlight Guru, one that aligns with the company's long-term vision of continued innovation, customer impact, and market leadership in the MedTech industry.

About Greenlight Guru

Greenlight Guru is the leading connected, cloud-based platform purpose-built for MedTech companies. The end-to-end solution streamlines product development, quality management, and clinical data management by integrating cross-functional teams, processes, and data throughout the entire product lifecycle. Greenlight Guru's platform is used by organizations across the globe that are replacing their disjointed, legacy tools and solutions to bring life-changing products to people faster and with less risk. For more information, visit http://www.greenlight.guru.

About JMI Equity

JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. For over three decades, JMI has partnered with exceptional founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams at high-growth software companies to provide flexible capital, industry expertise, and operational support to build businesses of enduring value. To date, JMI has invested in over 185 software businesses in North America and Europe and completed over 120 exits. Today, the Firm's portfolio of industry-leading cloud software companies represents $9 billion in combined revenue, $75 billion in aggregate enterprise value, and over 37,000 jobs. For more information, visit http://www.jmi.com.

Media Contact

PR at Greenlight Guru, Greenlight Guru, +1 (317) 960-4220, [email protected], https://www.greenlight.guru/

SOURCE Greenlight Guru