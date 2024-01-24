Greenlight Guru Finishes 2023 with Strong Momentum in Q4

Greenlight Guru continued to see positive growth trends, and we are in a position of strength to start 2024. We'll use that momentum to continue making strategic investments in our solutions to support the innovative MedTech companies that are working to improve lives around the world. Post this

"Customer satisfaction is at the heart of our philosophy here," said Stanley Finkelshteyn, VP of Product at Greenlight Guru. "We've listened closely to what our customers are asking for, and we're consistently delivering the enhancements and features that are going to make the biggest impact for their organizations. We're extremely excited about our product roadmap for 2024."

Greenlight Guru will be showcasing its new 2024 product releases and giving a preview of future enhancements at a webinar on Thursday, January 25th. You can register here.

Greenlight Guru's commitment to its customers showed up in the G2 Winter Grid Report, where the company's Quality Management software was once again ranked as the #1 solution in the Medical QMS category. The product was also awarded Best Results, Best Relationship, and Most Implementable. As one customer review states, "Greenlight Guru… has made document management, review and approval very efficient. The software is user friendly and most of our staff are able to use it intuitively. Greenlight Guru is very focused on making improvements and they have taken on much of our feedback and acted on it."

Greenlight Guru Clinical (formerly SMART-TRIAL) also had a strong showing in the G2 Winter Grid Report, debuting as a Leader in the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) category and earning the "Users Love Us" badge. One customer described Greenlight Guru Clinical as, "A very smart and comprehensive tool, easy to implement and to be used for all stakeholders who are involved in the study - sponsor, CRA, physicians and coordinators. We use it frequently for multiple studies with a high satisfaction."

In addition to the new product updates and accolades, in Q4 Greenlight Guru released a groundbreaking report on the use of AI in the MedTech industry—the AI in MedTech Trend Report 2023. The Report showed that while industry adoption of AI tools for MedTech companies is generally low, the interest in AI and its potential application for medical devices is very high. Greenlight Guru has integrated AI into its Risk Intelligence solution, providing AI-generated insights from industry databases so MedTech teams can proactively identify, document, and mitigate risk with more accuracy throughout the device lifecycle. Additionally, the company is currently beta testing an AI-powered chat solution called Digital Guru that offers on-demand insights specifically trained and tailored for MedTech companies.

"We ended 2023 on a high note," said David DeRam, CEO of Greenlight Guru. "This was a tough year for a lot of SaaS companies, but Greenlight Guru continued to see positive growth trends, and we are in a position of strength to start 2024. We'll use that momentum to continue making strategic investments in our solutions to support the innovative MedTech companies that are working to improve lives around the world."

