Greenlight Guru Invests in State-of-the-Art Arena and Training Facility That Aims to Help Youth Basketball Players On and Off the Court

Greenlight Guru was founded in 2013 and has experienced tremendous success over the past ten years. In 2021, growth investment firm JMI Equity invested over $120 million in the company to help the business further innovate its software solutions and expand globally. Today the company has over 1,150 customers worldwide, and its software is ranked #1 Quality Management Software in its category by G2. Greenlight Guru has also been named by the IndyStar as a Top Workplace four years in a row.

"The Greenlight Guru Arena has totally changed my life," says Evan Haywood, Class of 2024, who has committed to Butler University. "I could have never had access to this kind of facility and coaching without it. It has set me up for success in the future."

In partnership with The Progeny Foundation, the mission of Greenlight Guru Arena is to improve the quality of kids' lives by providing high-quality educational opportunities via academic and athletic scholarships.

During their inaugural season at Greenlight Guru Arena, Class of 2024 players received scholarship offers from top-tier NCAA Division I Universities, including Butler, Miami, Dayton, and many more.

"As a successful Indianapolis-based business, it's important for us to give back to the local community," says DeRam. "We have a massive vision for this program that spans multiple decades. We believe that the Greenlight Guru Arena will help these great young athletes become better people, achieve more success, and perform at a higher level at everything they do on and off the court."

About Greenlight Guru

Greenlight Guru is the leading connected, cloud-based platform purpose-built for MedTech companies. The end-to-end solution streamlines product development, quality management, and clinical data management by integrating cross-functional teams, processes, and data throughout the entire product lifecycle. Greenlight Guru's platform is used by organizations across the globe that are replacing their disjointed, legacy tools and solutions to bring life-changing products to people faster and with less risk. For more information, visit https://www.greenlight.guru.

About The Progeny Foundation

Founded in 2008, The Progeny Foundation exists to provide high-quality educational opportunities to Indianapolis kids. The program consists of 9 components and focuses on mentoring, strength training, skills training, academics, and life skills. The vision for the program is to work intensely with kids at every grade level and to graduate all of our student athletes every year with academic and athletic scholarships. The scholarships give kids the one thing that nobody expected them to have…options. For more information, visit https://www.progenyfoundation.org or https://www.instagram.com/progenyfoundationinc.

