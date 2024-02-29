Greenlight Guru Receives Prestigious 2024 Impact 100 Award

We are incredibly honored to receive the Impact 100 Award. This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Greenlight Guru. Post this

Greenlight Guru's recognition in this prestigious list highlights its unwavering dedication to its values and mission to improve the quality of life for its customers and their patients by providing innovative solutions and industry expertise designed to help move MedTech forward.. The company has consistently demonstrated innovative approaches in its field and a deep commitment to its team's professional growth and well-being.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Impact 100 Award. This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Greenlight Guru. Our commitment to making a meaningful impact in the medical device industry and creating a workplace where our employees thrive has always been at the forefront of our mission," said David DeRam, CEO of Greenlight Guru.

Greenlight Guru's achievements in the MedTech industry and its commitment to a people-first culture align perfectly with the criteria of the Impact 100 Awards. The award not only recognizes the company's industry impact but also its dedication to employee satisfaction and corporate culture.

For more information about career opportunities at Greenlight Guru, please visit https://www.greenlight.guru/careers.

About Greenlight Guru

Greenlight Guru is the leading connected, cloud-based platform purpose-built for MedTech companies. The end-to-end solution streamlines product development, quality management, and clinical data management by integrating cross-functional teams, processes, and data throughout the entire product lifecycle. Greenlight Guru's platform is used by organizations across the globe that are replacing their disjointed, legacy tools and solutions to bring life-changing products to people faster and with less risk. For more information, visit https://www.greenlight.guru.

Media Contact

PR at Greenlight Guru, Greenlight Guru, (317) 960-4220, [email protected], https://www.greenlight.guru/

SOURCE Greenlight Guru