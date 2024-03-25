Greenlight Guru Wins USA Today Top Workplaces Award for 2024

We are thrilled to be recognized as a Top Workplace in the USA. This award reflects our commitment to creating an inclusive, supportive, and dynamic environment for our team. Post this

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Top Workplace in the USA. This award reflects our commitment to creating an inclusive, supportive, and dynamic environment for our team," said David DeRam, CEO of Greenlight Guru. "Our employees are the heart of our success, and we dedicate this award to every one of them."

Greenlight Guru's inclusion in the Top Workplaces USA list exemplifies its ongoing efforts to cultivate a workplace where innovation, collaboration, and employee growth are paramount. This achievement emphasizes the company's role as a leader in both the medical device industry and in creating an exemplary work culture.

For more information about the Top Workplaces USA award and the companies recognized in 2024, please click here.

About Greenlight Guru

Greenlight Guru is the leading connected, cloud-based platform purpose-built for MedTech companies. The end-to-end solution streamlines product development, quality management, and clinical data management by integrating cross-functional teams, processes, and data throughout the entire product lifecycle. Greenlight Guru's platform is used by organizations across the globe that are replacing their disjointed, legacy tools and solutions to bring life-changing products to people faster and with less risk. For more information, visit https://www.greenlight.guru.

