Greenlight Guru's MedTech Suite Named a Leader in G2 Winter 2024 Grid Report

Greenlight Guru Quality has been recognized with 26 badges and thirteen #1 spots across the various G2 Grid and Index reports for the Americas and Europe, for both small business and mid-market companies. Awards include Best Medical QMS, Best Results, Best Relationship, and Most Implementable. Customers praised the company's efficient implementation time, averaging about 2.9 months. Customer quotes from the G2 Winter 2024 Grid Report highlight the platform's ease of use and comprehensive QMS functionalities, underscoring its value in the MedTech sector. As one customer review states, "Greenlight Guru… has made document management, review and approval very efficient. The software is user friendly and most of our staff are able to use it intuitively. Greenlight Guru is very focused on making improvements and they have taken on much of our feedback and acted on it."

You can view the complete list of G2 awards and customer testimonials for Greenlight Guru Quality here.

Greenlight Guru Clinical also received significant accolades in G2's Winter 2024 rankings as a leader in the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) category. The EDC platform has been recognized for user satisfaction and market presence, earning "Users Love Us" and "Leader Winter 2024" badges.

This achievement emphasizes Greenlight Guru Clinical's commitment to transforming clinical trial data management while ensuring data integrity and regulatory compliance. The platform is celebrated for its ease of use and customer support, which have contributed to its rapid adoption and customer loyalty in the MedTech industry. Customer quotes from the G2 Winter 2024 Grid Report commend Greenlight Guru Clinical for its intuitive design, responsive support team, and continuous feature improvements, all tailored to the unique needs of the MedTech industry. As one customer states, "A very smart and comprehensive tool, easy to implement and to be used for all stakeholders who are involved in the study - sponsor, CRA, physicians and coordinators. We use it frequently for multiple studies with a high satisfaction."

You can view the complete list of G2 awards and customer testimonials for Greenlight Guru Clinical here.

"We are very proud to have our solutions named by G2 as Leaders in their respective categories," says David DeRam, CEO of Greenlight Guru. "The recognition from G2, based on genuine customer feedback, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing the best products and customer experience to our global customer base."

Every month Greenlight Guru hosts live product demos for prospective buyers to attend, showcasing the powerful, purpose-built workflows and how they benefit users. You can access the most recent on-demand session of Greenlight Guru Quality here and Greenlight Guru Clinical here.

About Greenlight Guru

Greenlight Guru is the leading connected, cloud-based platform purpose-built for MedTech companies. The end-to-end solution streamlines product development, quality management, and clinical data management by integrating cross-functional teams, processes, and data throughout the entire product lifecycle. Greenlight Guru's platform is used by organizations across the globe that are replacing their disjointed, legacy tools and solutions to bring life-changing products to people faster and with less risk. For more information, visit https://www.greenlight.guru.

