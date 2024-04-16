Greenlink Energy Solutions to Host Webinar: How Churches and Colleges Can Harness the Energy of the Sun and Save Money with Solar

The Illinois Shines program, and incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act, make solar more affordable than ever. Financing options like power purchase agreements and low-interest loans make it easy for non-profits to get started. Post this

"As a clean power advocate, I am delighted to participate in this informative webinar," remarked Jim Keeling. "With more incentives than ever, this is an exceptional time for non-profit organizations and building owners to learn about the benefits of rooftop solar."

Webinar Overview:

Long-term benefits of rooftop solar installations for churches, universities, and other owner-occupied facilities, in terms of financial savings and environmental sustainability.

Upfront costs associated with installing solar.

Financing options for non-profit organizations like churches and universities.

How state and federal incentives like the Illinois Shines and the Inflation Reduction Act impact the financial feasibility of these projects.

How to effectively communicate the benefits of solar projects to various stakeholders within a church or university community, such as congregation members, board members, and employees.

Webinar Registration:

Register for How Churches and Colleges Can Harness the Energy of the Sun and Save Money with Solar: https://usgreenlink.com/webinar/

About Greenlink Energy Solutions:

Greenlink Energy Solutions was recently presented with the prestigious EnergySage Installer of the Year Award. The awards program recognizes installers in the EnergySage Marketplace. who consistently exceeded EnergySage criteria, which includes customer satisfaction ratings, years of service, and alignment with EnergySage values. EnergySage is the most trusted way to comparison shop high-quality clean energy and energy-saving solutions including rooftop solar.

For over 10 years, Greenlink Energy Solutions has provided energy efficiency and sustainability solutions. Greenlink founder and president Austin Carr is a third generation building performance specialist. After serving in the U.S. Army, Carr founded Greenlink Energy Solutions to bring modern technology and the most up-to-date efficiency standards to the growing field of renewable energy. Austin and his experienced team of field technicians, many of whom have been with the company since its inception, complete hundreds of installations each year. For more information, please contact Jared Cacciatore, (815) 298-1261, [email protected] or visit https://usgreenlink.com/.

