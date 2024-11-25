Greenmade goods Receives Industry Accolades for Its Cuticle Oil Pens

We've done it again! I'm honored to have our cuticle oil pens recognized by the beauty industry from two prestigious outlets. Post this

When founder Mel Wilkinson's sommelier career paused during the peak of COVID, she utilized her "super nose" to experiment with scent combinations in cuticle oil. What began with her mixing up scents in her kitchen has now blossomed into the award-winning vegan line Greenmade goods.

"We've done it again! I'm honored to have our cuticle oil pens recognized by the beauty industry from two prestigious outlets," said Wilkinson. "This is the second time we've received the Clean Beauty Award and we couldn't be happier or more grateful! Our cuticle oil pens, paired with unique scents, continue to rate highly with clean-conscious beauty lovers and are a validation to our goal of making cuticles cute!"

Like a magic eraser for nails, the Lemongrass Cuticle Oil pen repairs dry, cracked and peeling nails in seconds with the "click" of a pen. Made from nourishing oils, such as coconut and sweet almond, this cuticle oil improves the cuticle and nail health while leaving nails nourished, revitalized and smelling like fresh-cut lemongrass. The Honeysuckle Cuticle Oil pen is a non-greasy vegan formula that leaves hands smelling of fresh cut honeysuckle while absorbing quickly and providing immediate quenching results in less than 10 seconds.

The brand's Lavender Cuticle oil received the Clean Beauty Award in 2022, and the Lemongrass Cuticle Oil was previously recognized as a 2023 Allure Best of Beauty Winner.

The pens are priced at $12 each and $27 for trio packs. For more information, visit greenmadegoods.com.

About Greenmade goods:

Greenmade goods is an expert in making cuticles cute. The award-winning cuticle oil pens transform your nails and cuticles, allowing you to feel your best and enjoy the confidence of knowing what you're putting on your body is truly good and good for you.

