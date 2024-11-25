Greenmade goods Receives Industry Accolades for Its Cuticle Oil Pens

The clean beauty brand is a 2024 Clean Beauty Award recipient for its Honeysuckle Cuticle Oil.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenmade goods, an award-winning beauty brand, proudly announces it is a recipient of a 2024 Clean Beauty Award for its Honeysuckle Cuticle Oil and a 2023 Allure Best of Beauty Winner for its Lemongrass Cuticle Oil. Greenmade good's cuticle oil pens are packed with powerful moisturizing ingredients, ensuring immediate quenching and long-lasting results for nails and toenails.
Made with 100% natural ingredients, including coconut oil, sweet almond oil, and Vitamin E, the heavenly scents are infused with natural botanicals, like lemongrass, lavender, jasmine and sandalwood to deliver a lush mani-pedi experience anywhere. The brand has an unwavering commitment to the environment and a focus on minimal, reusable packaging. The non-greasy and mess-free application brings excitement into affordable nail care with its handcrafted, proprietary botanical blends (15 scents in all).
When founder Mel Wilkinson's sommelier career paused during the peak of COVID, she utilized her "super nose" to experiment with scent combinations in cuticle oil. What began with her mixing up scents in her kitchen has now blossomed into the award-winning vegan line Greenmade goods.
"We've done it again! I'm honored to have our cuticle oil pens recognized by the beauty industry from two prestigious outlets," said Wilkinson. "This is the second time we've received the Clean Beauty Award and we couldn't be happier or more grateful! Our cuticle oil pens, paired with unique scents, continue to rate highly with clean-conscious beauty lovers and are a validation to our goal of making cuticles cute!"
Like a magic eraser for nails, the Lemongrass Cuticle Oil pen repairs dry, cracked and peeling nails in seconds with the "click" of a pen. Made from nourishing oils, such as coconut and sweet almond, this cuticle oil improves the cuticle and nail health while leaving nails nourished, revitalized and smelling like fresh-cut lemongrass. The Honeysuckle Cuticle Oil pen is a non-greasy vegan formula that leaves hands smelling of fresh cut honeysuckle while absorbing quickly and providing immediate quenching results in less than 10 seconds.
The brand's Lavender Cuticle oil received the Clean Beauty Award in 2022, and the Lemongrass Cuticle Oil was previously recognized as a 2023 Allure Best of Beauty Winner.
The pens are priced at $12 each and $27 for trio packs. For more information, visit greenmadegoods.com.
About Greenmade goods:
Greenmade goods is an expert in making cuticles cute. The award-winning cuticle oil pens transform your nails and cuticles, allowing you to feel your best and enjoy the confidence of knowing what you're putting on your body is truly good and good for you.
Media Contact
Mackenzie Sanderson, ChicExecs PR & Branding, 760-992-9113, [email protected], https://www.chicexecs.com/
SOURCE Greenmade goods
Share this article