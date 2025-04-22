Greenopia to Launch Nationwide Digital Platform for Sustainable and Healthy Living

"In a world that's increasingly divided, many of us still agree on one thing: we want to support businesses that prioritize our health and reflect our values. Enter Greenopia—the go-to app for sustainable, healthy living in your community." —Jon Cross, COO and Co-founder Post this

Greenopia is led by two accomplished sustainability advocates:

Founder and CEO Gay Browne , a trailblazing environmental advisor and author of Living with a Green Heart, brings decades of visionary leadership at the intersection of health, sustainability, and business.

, a trailblazing environmental advisor and author of Living with a Green Heart, brings decades of visionary leadership at the intersection of health, sustainability, and business. Co-founder and COO Jon Cross , a former Google executive of 20 years, leverages deep digital strategy expertise and a lifelong passion for environmental change.

"In the past couple of years, environmental and health awareness have become mainstream," said Gay Browne, founder of Greenopia. "Our goal is to help consumers make daily decisions to reduce their impact on the environment and live a more sustainable, healthier lifestyle."

Greenopia employs a strict assessment system to independently research and qualify each business it lists. No business can pay to be listed by Greenopia. It's free to take the assessment and be included in Greenopia's listings. In addition, marketing packages will be available with a low-cost subscription model for businesses to engage and offer discounts and points to customers.

Learn more about how it works: https://www.greenopia.com/faqs-1.

"Our research is conducted using life-cycle assessment principles," said Jon Cross, COO and co-founder. "We track impacts from material extraction, manufacturing, packaging, transportation, usage, and disposal as opposed to just one supply chain area of a business."

Launching in 2025, the new digital platform expands on Greenopia's original, EPA award-winning printed city series guidebooks for Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York. The 2025 digital version will feature a user-friendly interface, a robust nationwide business database of qualified Greenopia businesses, and related editorial content focused on sustainable and healthy living from founder Gay Browne and other contributing experts in the field.

Greenopia has been featured in Vanity Fair, Fast Company, and O, The Oprah Magazine, and has partnered with corporations such as American Express, United, Delta, Volkswagen, and J.D. Power.

Greenopia will launch in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Atlanta, and Phoenix, with additional cities, including Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Austin, Boston, Houston, San Jose, Denver, San Diego, and Santa Barbara, coming soon.

Consumers can sign up to the waiting list and be among the first users of Greenopia here.

Visit greenopia.com. Healthy for you, the community, and the planet.

Media Contact

Gay Browne, CEO, Greenopia, 1 (310) 864-3271, [email protected], greenopia.com

Jon Cross, COO, Greenopia, (310) 864-3271, [email protected], greenopia.com

SOURCE Greenopia