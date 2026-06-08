Greensboro Locksmith Company Rebrands from $40 Unlocks My Ride to LOCK STARS

LOCK STARS is the new name for the locksmith company in Greensboro, North Carolina formerly known as $40 Unlocks My Ride.

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greensboro North Carolina locksmith company LOCK STARS announced today that it has officially rebranded from its previous business name, $40 Unlocks My Ride, as part of a broader expansion of services throughout Greensboro and the surrounding Piedmont Triad.

Founded in 2013 by local locksmith Caleb Scott, the company has spent more than a decade providing vehicle lockout services to customers throughout Greensboro and neighboring communities. The business will continue operating under the same ownership, using the same phone number and serving the same geographic area while expanding beyond automotive lockouts into additional locksmith services.

The rebrand was undertaken to better reflect the company's expanded service offerings and long-term direction.

"Over the years, our customers have asked for assistance with more than vehicle lockouts," said owner Caleb Scott. "The name LOCK STARS better represents the wider range of locksmith services we provide today and plan to provide in the future."

While the company's name is changing, customers can expect continuity in ownership, customer service, and operations. Existing customers who previously worked with $40 Unlocks My Ride will continue to be served by the same locally owned company under its new LOCK STARS identity.

In addition to vehicle lockouts, LOCK STARS now provides:

Residential lockout services

Apartment lockout services

Mailbox lockouts

File cabinet lockouts

Tool box lockouts

Emergency lockout assistance

Vehicle lockouts and access services

The company has invested in additional locksmith training, specialized tools, and updated service procedures to support the expanded offerings.

According to Scott, the company's mission remains unchanged despite the new branding.

"Our goal has always been to help people during stressful situations with professionalism, clear communication, and respect," Scott said. "The name is changing, but our commitment to Greensboro customers remains the same."

The transition to the LOCK STARS brand includes updated signage, marketing materials, website content, and online business profiles. The company expects the rollout to continue throughout the summer.

As Greensboro continues to grow, LOCK STARS aims to provide residents, property managers, businesses, and motorists with reliable locksmith services backed by more than a decade of local experience.

Customers searching for either LOCK STARS or the former business name, $40 Unlocks My Ride, will be connected with the same locally owned Greensboro locksmith company.

For more information about LOCK STARS and its services, customers can visit the company's website or contact the company directly.

About LOCK STARS

LOCK STARS is a locally owned locksmith company headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. Founded in 2013 by Caleb Scott, the company previously operated under the name $40 Unlocks My Ride. LOCK STARS provides vehicle lockouts, residential lockouts, apartment lockouts, mailbox access, file cabinet access, tool box access, and other locksmith services throughout Greensboro and surrounding communities. The company remains under the same ownership and continues serving customers throughout the Piedmont Triad region.

Media Contact

caleb scott, Lock Stars, 1 3363391271, [email protected], callLockStars.com

SOURCE Lock Stars