GreenSky Ventures leads Mission Control's $3.25M Equity Seed Round

Mission Control has completed the initial close of a $3.25M equity seed round led by GreenSky Ventures.

OTTAWA, Canada, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Control, a Canadian startup that develops software for Earth, Moon and Mars, today announced the initial close of a $3.25M seed round of equity financing led by Toronto-based GreenSky Ventures. Mission Control has now raised over $10.5M in equity and non-dilutive funding.

With this funding, Mission Control will further advance its Spacefarer platform, which streamlines operations of space-based robotics and advanced payloads and will further entrench its leadership position in deploying deep-learning Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the edge, in space.

"As multiple international space races are heating up, this financing comes at a perfect time to help us build on several world and Canadian firsts" said Mission Control Founder & CEO Ewan Reid. "Having been the first in the world to send deep learning AI to the Moon and one of the first to deploy AI in a hybrid CPU-FPGA architecture in space, we are world leaders when it comes to the cutting edge of space software."

"GreenSky is very pleased to be able to lead Mission Control's seed round financing. As a new era of space exploration begins, Mission Control has already carved out a position as an industry leader and GreenSky is very excited to be able to help catalyze this Canadian success story" said Mike List, Managing Partner of GreenSky.

"Mission Control is the only Canadian-owned company to have contributed technology to a lunar rover mission" added Dr. Michele Faragalli, Mission Control's Chief Technology Officer, "and we're perfectly positioned to contribute to the next wave of space robotics both on Canadian and international missions."

GreenSky is an award-winning venture capital firm that has a long track record of supporting Deep Tech ventures in Canada. "We're very pleased to have GreenSky as part of the team," said Reid. "Their experience with helping Deep Tech companies scale will be invaluable for our executive team as we execute our growth plan."

Mission Control has previously worked on Canadian Space Agency, European Space Agency, Department of National Defence and NASA programs and graduated from the University of Toronto Creative Destruction Lab's inaugural Space Stream. Robotics and AI will be key enablers of new space activities which are set to expand exponentially over the coming years and Mission Control's software platforms will contribute to numerous missions for years to come.

To learn more about Mission Control please visit www.missioncontrolspace.com

About Mission Control

Mission Control empowers explorers by innovating to make advanced software viable for use in space. Using Mission Control's Spacefarer platform, customers can simplify mission development and operations while unlocking the potential of new scientific and commercial opportunities on the Earth, Moon, Mars, and beyond. Spacefarer is used by mission controllers, scientists, and software developers who seek faster deployments, lower-cost mission development, and valuable data returns. Mission Control is inspired by a vision of the world in which access to space is ubiquitous and inspires all humans to treasure planet Earth and marvel at the universe.

About GreenSky Ventures

GreenSky Capital Inc. is an award-winning Toronto-based firm that makes investments in early-stage Canadian technology companies through its affiliated venture capital funds, GreenSky Accelerator Funds I - V. GreenSky principals bring a combination of experience in technology, entrepreneurship, law and finance to high-growth potential companies and dedicated entrepreneurs. Learn more about GreenSky at www.greenskycapital.com

Media Contact

Candice Kinney, Mission Control, 1 (613) 518-3955, [email protected], missioncontrolspaceservices.com

