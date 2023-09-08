Greenspring Medical Aesthetics in Tucson, AZ Upgrades to CoolSculpting® Elite, the Most Advanced CoolSculpting Non-invasive Fat Reduction Technology Available

CoolSculpting Elite's new dual applicators allow for more effective and efficient treatment, treating two areas at once, eliminating 20-25% of targeted fat cells and covering 18% more surface area than the base model. Tweet this

CoolSculpting Elite is FDA cleared to treat nine areas of the body:

Submental (double chin)

Submandibular (under the jawline)

Thighs

Abdomen

Flanks

Bra fat

Back fat

Underneath the buttocks

Upper arms

Greenspring Medical Aesthetics is Tucson's premier medical aesthetics and anti-aging center, with Greenspring Rejuvenation and Greenspring Oasis located in Tucson, AZ and Greenspring Inspire located in Oro Valley, AZ. With the addition of CoolSculpting Elite, we're thrilled to offer the most advanced CoolSculpting non-invasive fat reduction technology on the market today. To learn more or schedule a consultation at any Greenspring location, please call 520.529.9665 or visit https://greenspringaesthetics.com/ today.

About Greenspring Medical Aesthetics

Greenspring Medical Aesthetics specializes in face and body rejuvenation using only non and minimally invasive procedures. Greenspring promotes a non-surgical approach to beautiful skin and body symmetry with many options for non-surgical facelifts and neck lifts, as well as for body contouring.

Greenspring Medical Aesthetics offers more highly effective non-surgical options for their patient's problem areas than any other provider in Southern Arizona. Services include Botox®, Xeomin®, Dysport®, Juvedérm®, Restylane®, Radiesse®, Kybella®, Ultherapy®, Silhouette Instalift, Plasma Pen, PRP, CoolSculpting® Elite, Cellfina®, Clear + Brilliant®, IPL photofacial, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, acne treatments and more. Greenspring Medical Aesthetics also carries physician-level skin care. For more information, please call 520.529.9665 or visit https://greenspringaesthetics.com/.

About Dr. Alexander P. Cadoux, Aesthetic Physician

Alexander P. Cadoux specializes in beauty and is nationally known for his extraordinary results in erasing the lines of time. Dr. Cadoux has built his aesthetic medicine practice on artistry, experience and value. At Greenspring, Dr. Cadoux will personally perform your injectable and cosmetic procedures giving you the result you want.

Dr. Cadoux has more than 28 years of experience in cosmetic and laser medicine. After receiving his medical degree from Johns Hopkins Medical School, Dr. Cadoux began his postgraduate residency training. His residency included training at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Georgetown University Hospital, George Washington University Hospital and Maryland Shock Trauma.

Dr. Cadoux's certifications and memberships are vast and impressive. They include but are not limited to being a Diplomat of the American Board of Anti-Aging Medicine, a Fellow of the American College for Advancement of Medicine, a Fellow of the American College of Phlebology and a Fellow of the American Society of Lasers in Medicine and Surgery. In addition, Dr. Cadoux is board qualified with the American Board of Laser Surgery.

Dr. Cadoux is known as an authority in his field for his advanced techniques and long-lasting natural wrinkle correction and lip enhancement procedures. He specializes in the face and neck, using his remarkable expertise when doing nonsurgical, office-based liquid facelifts and facial sculpture.

About Dr. Katheleen P. Nichols, Aesthetic Physician and Medical Director of Greenspring Oasis

Kathleen P. Nichols has more than 14 years of experience in cosmetic medicine. Dr. Nichols graduated as an undergraduate from the University of Washington and graduated from the University of Washington School of Medicine. She completed her residency at the University of California San Diego and completed a fellowship at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Dr. Nichols was also a professor at the University of California at San Diego School of Medicine. She has practiced in Tucson since 1992 and is currently the Medical Director of Greenspring Oasis.

Media Contact

Catherine Gimple, Greenspring Medical Aesthetics, (520) 529-9665, [email protected], https://greenspringaesthetics.com/

SOURCE Greenspring Medical Aesthetics