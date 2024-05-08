Greenstone Partners Promotes Clarence Marsh to Chief Operating Officer

"Since establishing Greenstone Partners in 2013, this is our first time having a Chief Operating Officer. With our continued growth, it is crucial to fill this role, and we are thrilled to be able to fill the position from within," said Danny Spitz, CEO and Managing Partner at Greenstone Partners. Post this

"Since establishing Greenstone Partners in 2013, this is our first time having a Chief Operating Officer. With our continued growth, it is crucial to fill this role, and we are thrilled to be able to fill the position from within," said Danny Spitz, CEO and Managing Partner at Greenstone Partners. "I look forward to the strategic expertise, analytical rigor, and growth ambitions that Clarence brings to this new role."

"With Clarence nearing completion of his MBA at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, we've already benefited from his fresh ideas and perspectives," said Managing Partner Jason St. John.

Prior to joining Greenstone Partners, Marsh began his commercial real estate career as a Leasing Broker at Garrett Realty & Development, specializing in Office & Retail landlord and tenant representation. While there, he advised clients through an eclectic mix of more than 30 lease transactions during his first year in the industry.

To learn more about Greenstone Partners, visit http://www.Greenstone-Partners.com.

ABOUT GREENSTONE PARTNERS

Greenstone Partners has served the needs of private and institutional investors for over a decade. Greenstone Partners strives to offer top-tier service to its clients by providing a comprehensive suite of services – including investment sales, in-depth analysis, and advisory services – by its team of experienced professionals. Through 2023, Greenstone Partners closed more than $3,000,000,000 in transaction volume. For more information, please visit http://www.Greenstone-Partners.com.

