Greenstone Partners Promotes Clarence Marsh to Chief Operating Officer

Marsh will lead the commercial real estate brokerage firm's day-to-day business operations and oversee the Investment Sales, Analytical, and Marketing teams.
CHICAGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commercial real estate brokerage firm Greenstone Partners today announced that Clarence Marsh has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer from Director of Transactions & Operations. Alongside the firm's Partners, Clarence will spearhead programmatic talent development, financial planning and analysis, recruitment, and other strategic growth initiatives.
Marsh initially joined Greenstone Partners in 2019 as an investment sales analyst, underwriting an expansive range of CRE assets that translated to more than $300 million of closed transaction value for the firm's principal brokers. In his most recent Director role, he has enhanced daily business operations and the investment sales teams' transaction process and retooled the business' talent development, vendor management, and technology strategies.
"Since establishing Greenstone Partners in 2013, this is our first time having a Chief Operating Officer. With our continued growth, it is crucial to fill this role, and we are thrilled to be able to fill the position from within," said Danny Spitz, CEO and Managing Partner at Greenstone Partners. "I look forward to the strategic expertise, analytical rigor, and growth ambitions that Clarence brings to this new role."
"With Clarence nearing completion of his MBA at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, we've already benefited from his fresh ideas and perspectives," said Managing Partner Jason St. John.
Prior to joining Greenstone Partners, Marsh began his commercial real estate career as a Leasing Broker at Garrett Realty & Development, specializing in Office & Retail landlord and tenant representation. While there, he advised clients through an eclectic mix of more than 30 lease transactions during his first year in the industry.
ABOUT GREENSTONE PARTNERS
Greenstone Partners has served the needs of private and institutional investors for over a decade. Greenstone Partners strives to offer top-tier service to its clients by providing a comprehensive suite of services – including investment sales, in-depth analysis, and advisory services – by its team of experienced professionals. Through 2023, Greenstone Partners closed more than $3,000,000,000 in transaction volume. For more information, please visit http://www.Greenstone-Partners.com.
