GreenTrees' Reforestation Project Awarded Sustainability Initiative of the Year by Business Intelligence Group

GreenTrees recognized by the 2023 Sustainability Awards for the environmental impact of its reforestation efforts

THE PLAINS, Va., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GreenTrees, a global leader in reforestation to answer climate change and the largest reforestation program in the U.S., today announced the Business Intelligence Group awarded GreenTrees with the Sustainability Initiative of the Year recognition in the 2023 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor the people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

"GreenTrees is thrilled to have been awarded the Business Intelligence Group Sustainability Initiative of the Year Award as we work with landowners large and small to plant forests and generate carbon credits," said Chandler Van Voorhis, co-founder and managing partner of GreenTrees. "Reforestation is the most scalable technology to remove carbon from the atmosphere and it's an honor that our efforts to reverse the effects of climate change were recognized by such a prestigious award."

The Business Intelligence Group Sustainability Awards highlights GreenTrees' 20-year commitment to scale reforestation and address the climate crisis. Since its founding in 2003, GreenTrees has pioneered reforestation in the U.S. and worked in public-private partnerships with government entities to empower landowners to participate in a vibrant, voluntary carbon credit market. Over the past two decades, GreenTrees has successfully forged partnerships with more than 600 landowners to establish the largest reforestation project in the U.S., with a 99.64% market share of ex post facto vital credits issued to date.

As the only carbon removal program open to both small and large landowners, GreenTrees' reforestation projects provide its landowner partners with the opportunity to collect income through repurposing their land by monitoring annual biomass growth and converting that annual growth into carbon credits. GreenTrees accounts for 44% of all U.S. voluntary carbon credits. GreenTrees has planted more than 60 million trees, sequestered 6.3 million tons of carbon and helped restore 3.4 billion liters of water stored in the forested ecosystem.

"We are proud to reward and recognize GreenTrees for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"

The Business Intelligence Group Sustainability Awards accredit companies that put sustainability at the forefront of their purpose. The award program seeks to recognize companies that deeply understand the collaborative action needed to address climate change effectively.

About GreenTrees

GreenTrees is the market leader in reforestation and carbon removal in the U.S. A model land equity program for landowners, GreenTrees generates the largest number of forestry carbon removal credits in the U.S. The only carbon removal program open to both small and large landowners, GreenTrees engages individual landowners to plant forests, measure the growth annually and convert the annual growth into carbon credits. All carbon credits in GreenTrees' projects undergo a rigorous verification process by the American Carbon Registry and are accepted by global environmental markets as the highest standard for quality in nature-based carbon removals. Wholly owned by ACRE Investment Management, LLC, GreenTrees has engaged 600+ landowners ranging from 10 to 3,500+ acres and planted 130,000+ acres of forests that have removed more than six million metric tons of carbon from the Earth's atmosphere; these existing planted acres will remove a projected 30 million metric tons over the next 40 years; additional plantings will grow carbon removal capacity significantly as GreenTrees' parent company's affiliate platform company, ACRE IO, will accelerate planting velocity for GreenTrees and other independent projects. Fortune 500 companies trust GreenTrees' carbon credits to meet sustainability goals and combat climate change. For more information about GreenTrees, visit https://www.green-trees.com/.

Media Contact

