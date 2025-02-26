Greenview at Presidential Now Under Construction. The Future of Elegant Living is Underway!

This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Aventura community as our teams bring a long-awaited vision to life. Post this

"We are very excited to announce that construction is officially underway, with the first homes on track for completion this September," says Phil Serrate, Division President for Lennar's Southeast Florida Division. "This marks a significant step forward in bringing this vibrant new community to life."

Residents will soon be able to soak up the Florida sun at their new lakeside resort-style community pool, gather with friends for a celebration in the stylishly appointed Clubhouse, let the kids play with new friends at the lively playground, stay in shape at the state-of-the-art fitness center, and immerse themselves in the serene beauty of nature along picturesque walking paths and tranquil lake vistas.

"We are thrilled to see this exceptional project break ground after 20 years of anticipation," says Isaac Toledano, CEO of BH Group. "This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Aventura community as our teams bring a long-awaited vision to life."

Future residents can choose from two impeccably designed home collections with four, five and six-bedroom models, including options with Lennar's innovative Next Gen® concept. These home designs feature a Home Within a Home® with its own private entrance, kitchenette, living area, bedroom and bathroom, for seamless multigenerational living or hosting guests in style. Plus, each of the 103 two-story homes in this gated enclave will include a private swimming pool with spa—the ultimate Florida lifestyle amenity, at no additional cost.

Nestled on the edge of a former golf course, this prestigious development offers unparalleled tranquility, with miles of meandering walking paths and extensive green space for the private enjoyment of residents and their guests. In addition to Greenview's upscale onsite offerings, residents have easy access to world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment throughout Aventura and the greater South Florida region.

The estate homes of Greenview at Presidential start in the $2.5Ms, with extensive options for personalizing each residence. Call 855-865-0111 to arrange a private sales appointment at the Welcome Home Center or visit GreenviewAtPresidential.com to learn more.

About BH Group

BH Group is a Miami-based real estate development firm focused on the ground-up development of luxury projects throughout South Florida. BH has extensive experience in the acquisition, construction, design, capital structuring and asset management of complex developments. For the last 20 years, BH Group has been involved in many large-scale real estate transactions and developments by utilizing strong relationships to provide investors with opportunities not otherwise available in the real estate market. For more information, please visit bhgroup.miami.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit http://www.lennar.com.

