Greenville Sewing Studio Celebrates BERNINA Debut at New Store Location

Now open and featuring BERNINA and bernette machines while welcoming customers to the studio's new space
GREENVILLE, S.C., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenville Sewing Studio will celebrate its BERNINA debut starting July 1st, 2026, at its new location at 12 Sevier St. in Greenville. The shop will introduce BERNINA and bernette sewing machines to the studio's offerings while welcoming customers to explore the new space.
Attendees will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations and learn more about a variety of BERNINA and bernette sewing machines, including the BERNINA 990 and select 7 Series models. Guests can explore machine features, ask questions, and discover solutions designed for sewists of all skill levels.
The event also serves as an introduction to Greenville Sewing Studio's new location and its commitment to supporting the local sewing community through education, inspiration, and access to premium sewing technology.
"We're excited to introduce customers to both our new location and the BERNINA family of products. This event is an opportunity for the sewing community to connect, explore new creative possibilities, and experience firsthand what makes BERNINA and bernette machines so special - be sure to save the date to attend the official Grand Opening of the store on July 24 & 25, 2026," said Becca Robinson, owner of Greenville Sewing Studio.
The event is free to attend.
For more information, call (864) 236-1017 or visit www.sewsuitestudio.com.
Greenville Sewing Studio is located at 12 Sevier St. in Greenville, South Carolina.
Media Contact
Kelly Ellis, Lola Charles Communications, 1 3128330008, [email protected], Lola Charles Communications
SOURCE Greenville Sewing Studio
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