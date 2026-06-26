Greenville Sewing Studio Celebrates BERNINA Debut at New Store Location

"This event is an opportunity for the sewing community to connect, explore new creative possibilities, and experience firsthand what makes BERNINA and Bernette machines so special," said Becca Robinson, owner of Greenville Sewing Studio. Post this

The event also serves as an introduction to Greenville Sewing Studio's new location and its commitment to supporting the local sewing community through education, inspiration, and access to premium sewing technology.

"We're excited to introduce customers to both our new location and the BERNINA family of products. This event is an opportunity for the sewing community to connect, explore new creative possibilities, and experience firsthand what makes BERNINA and bernette machines so special - be sure to save the date to attend the official Grand Opening of the store on July 24 & 25, 2026," said Becca Robinson, owner of Greenville Sewing Studio.

The event is free to attend.

For more information, call (864) 236-1017 or visit www.sewsuitestudio.com.

Greenville Sewing Studio is located at 12 Sevier St. in Greenville, South Carolina.

Media Contact

Kelly Ellis, Lola Charles Communications, 1 3128330008, [email protected], Lola Charles Communications

SOURCE Greenville Sewing Studio