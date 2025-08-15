Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Takes Flight with HxGN EAM, Guided by Stratum Consulting Partners

With Stratum's support, the strategic move to HxGN EAM positions Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport at the forefront of airport operations, with digitized workflows, mobile capabilities, and real-time integration across critical business systems. Post this

"GSP is an organization that prides itself on having a best-in-class asset management program and skilled in-house team, and this project was an opportunity to lift GSP into a new era of digital excellence," said Clay Bush, CEO of Stratum Consulting Partners. "Our collaboration has modernized how GSP manages all airport facilities, the airfield, and key third-party spaces like their rental car and port facilities. Our solutions also enhance their support for tenant operations, including FedEx."

The HxGN EAM system provides GSP with a centralized platform to streamline maintenance operations, prioritize work order backlogs, and facilitate end-to-end workflows across departments. Integrations with Sage (for purchasing and accounting) and AeroSimple (for Part 139 airfield inspections) now allow for automated work order generation and closed-loop remediation.

Stratum's accomplishments included building out GSP's facilities asset hierarchy—improving data accuracy, reporting, and long-term maintainability. The system is not only scalable for future growth but also sets a new standard for how regional airports can operate with world-class precision.

"Upgrading our HxGN EAM system with Stratum Consulting Partners has been a strategic investment in both operational efficiency and financial discipline," said Kevin Howell, Executive VP and COO for the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District. "Stratum's financial-focused approach provided critical cost containment throughout the project, ensuring we maximized value without compromising quality. This partnership not only optimized our asset management and work processes but also strengthens our ability to manage capital expenditures effectively for the long term.

What's next? GSP is already planning system enhancements and leveraging its success as a springboard for future innovations. With expansion driving increased operational demand, the new digital backbone will allow GSP to meet these challenges with confidence.

About Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP)

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) is served by eight major airlines transporting nearly three million passengers each year to their favorite destinations. The airport is also a hub for air cargo, including flights regularly flown to and from China, Europe, Mexico, South America and points across the United States. Learn more at gspairport.com.

About Stratum Consulting Partners

Stratum Consulting Partners, A TRM Company, maximizes your HxGN EAM investment by accelerating time-to-value through agile, in-house implementations. We provide best-in-class asset management process alignment, deeply integrated with your HxGN platform, and offer intuitive training and ongoing support to ensure long-term success. Stratum leverages people, process, and technology to help organizations evolve from foundational asset management to advanced capabilities like IoT, industrial automation, and analytics. Learn more at www.stratumcp.com.

Media Contact

Candice Hickman, Stratum Consulting Partners, 1 703-548-4285 Ext. 1, [email protected], www.stratumcp.com

SOURCE Stratum Consulting Partners