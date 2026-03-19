Greenway Landscape Design & Build Featured in Belgard's 2026 Elevated Outdoor Living Guide

Greenway Landscape Design & Build announced that two of its completed North County San Diego projects have been selected for inclusion in Belgard's 2026 Elevated Outdoor Living Guide and related 2026 marketing materials. The feature underscores Greenway's expertise in high-end outdoor living environments and highlights the company's work with premium hardscape products, including pavers, slabs, walls, outdoor kitchens, and fire features.
SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenway Landscape Design & Build, a San Diego County landscape design-build firm specializing in high-end residential outdoor living environments, today announced that two of its completed projects have been featured in Belgard's 2026 Elevated Outdoor Living Guide for homeowners.
The company's work appears in three prominent placements within the 2026 guide, including the "Modern Coastal" feature on page 8 showcasing the Bill Paul Residence, the "Melville Wall" feature on page 9 highlighting the Verna Rose Residence, and the two-page "Shop the Products" opening spread on pages 32–33 featuring the Verna Rose Residence. Belgard® also incorporated these projects into its 2026 Pro Consultation Guide and 2026 Pavers and Slabs Swatch Book for Contractors.
The recognition underscores Greenway's longstanding expertise in designing and installing premium outdoor living environments using Belgard® products throughout San Diego County. For more than a decade, the company has specialized in custom outdoor spaces featuring pavers, slabs, retaining walls, outdoor kitchens, and fire features as part of cohesive, design-forward landscape build projects.
"Being featured in Belgard's 2026 catalogs is a real honor for our entire Greenway team," said Scott Lawn, President & Founder of Greenway Landscape Design & Build. "These two projects represent what we love most about our work—thoughtful design, meticulous craftsmanship, and outdoor spaces that feel as beautiful as they are livable. We're proud to partner with Belgard® and grateful they chose to showcase our projects in their national marketing materials. It's exciting to see San Diego craftsmanship highlighted on a broader stage, and we look forward to creating even more award-worthy outdoor environments together."
The featured projects reflect Greenway's approach to outdoor living design: spaces that are visually refined, highly functional, and tailored to the homeowner's lifestyle. The Bill Paul Residence aligns with Belgard's "Modern Coastal" aesthetic, while the Verna Rose Residence showcases the elevated use of walls, hardscape materials, and layout composition in a way that feels both elegant and inviting.
Homeowner Verna Rose praised the company's collaborative process and attention to detail, saying, "Greenway is the Nordstrom of Landscaping! They created a truly collaborative experience where I could 'shop' through their ideas and elements to craft the perfect 'outfit' for my outdoor spaces. Their expertise, attention to detail, and ability to bring my vision to life were unparalleled. My backyard is now a reflection of my personality—unique, peaceful, and perfect for both entertaining and relaxation. I couldn't be happier!"
The Belgard® placements represent a meaningful milestone for Greenway and further position the company as a trusted design-build partner for homeowners seeking premium outdoor living environments in North County San Diego and across the region.
To view the featured projects, visit grnway.com/paul-residence and grnway.com/rose-residence. To learn more about Greenway Landscape Design & Build or schedule a design consultation, visit grnway.com.
About Greenway Landscape Design & Build
Greenway Landscape Design & Build is a San Diego County landscape design-build firm specializing in high-end residential outdoor living environments. The company creates custom landscapes that integrate premium hardscapes, pavers, slabs, retaining walls, outdoor kitchens, fire features, and other outdoor living lifestyle-driven design elements for homeowners throughout North County San Diego and surrounding communities.
Media Contact
Philip Jordan
Greenway Landscape Design & Build
Media Contact
Philip Jordan, Greenway Landscape Design & Build, 1 (858) 486-8277, [email protected], http://www.grnway.com/
SOURCE Greenway Landscape Design & Build
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