Greenway Landscape Design & Build Featured in Belgard's 2026 Elevated Outdoor Living Guide

"We're proud to see San Diego craftsmanship showcased in Belgard's national marketing materials." Post this

The recognition underscores Greenway's longstanding expertise in designing and installing premium outdoor living environments using Belgard® products throughout San Diego County. For more than a decade, the company has specialized in custom outdoor spaces featuring pavers, slabs, retaining walls, outdoor kitchens, and fire features as part of cohesive, design-forward landscape build projects.

"Being featured in Belgard's 2026 catalogs is a real honor for our entire Greenway team," said Scott Lawn, President & Founder of Greenway Landscape Design & Build. "These two projects represent what we love most about our work—thoughtful design, meticulous craftsmanship, and outdoor spaces that feel as beautiful as they are livable. We're proud to partner with Belgard® and grateful they chose to showcase our projects in their national marketing materials. It's exciting to see San Diego craftsmanship highlighted on a broader stage, and we look forward to creating even more award-worthy outdoor environments together."

The featured projects reflect Greenway's approach to outdoor living design: spaces that are visually refined, highly functional, and tailored to the homeowner's lifestyle. The Bill Paul Residence aligns with Belgard's "Modern Coastal" aesthetic, while the Verna Rose Residence showcases the elevated use of walls, hardscape materials, and layout composition in a way that feels both elegant and inviting.

Homeowner Verna Rose praised the company's collaborative process and attention to detail, saying, "Greenway is the Nordstrom of Landscaping! They created a truly collaborative experience where I could 'shop' through their ideas and elements to craft the perfect 'outfit' for my outdoor spaces. Their expertise, attention to detail, and ability to bring my vision to life were unparalleled. My backyard is now a reflection of my personality—unique, peaceful, and perfect for both entertaining and relaxation. I couldn't be happier!"

The Belgard® placements represent a meaningful milestone for Greenway and further position the company as a trusted design-build partner for homeowners seeking premium outdoor living environments in North County San Diego and across the region.

To view the featured projects, visit grnway.com/paul-residence and grnway.com/rose-residence. To learn more about Greenway Landscape Design & Build or schedule a design consultation, visit grnway.com.

About Greenway Landscape Design & Build

Greenway Landscape Design & Build is a San Diego County landscape design-build firm specializing in high-end residential outdoor living environments. The company creates custom landscapes that integrate premium hardscapes, pavers, slabs, retaining walls, outdoor kitchens, fire features, and other outdoor living lifestyle-driven design elements for homeowners throughout North County San Diego and surrounding communities.

Media Contact

Philip Jordan

Greenway Landscape Design & Build

(858) 486-8277

[email protected]

www.grnway.com

Media Contact

Philip Jordan, Greenway Landscape Design & Build, 1 (858) 486-8277, [email protected], http://www.grnway.com/

SOURCE Greenway Landscape Design & Build