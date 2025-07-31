Greenway Landscape Design & Build Named Finalist for 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics in the Southwest Region

Greenway Landscape Design & Build, a family-owned San Diego landscaping company with over 30 years of service, has been named a finalist for the 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics in the Southwest Region. This prestigious honor recognizes Greenway's commitment to integrity, client care, and ethical business practices. Known for award-winning residential design, irrigation, outdoor living, and soil health services, Greenway continues to lead with excellence and community involvement. Learn more at https://www.grnway.com.
SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenway Landscape Design & Build, a leading San Diego-based residential landscaping company with over 30 years of service, has been named a finalist for the 2025 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Ethics in the Southwest Region of the United States.
The prestigious BBB Torch Award for Ethics honors companies that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to integrity, customer service, ethical business practices, and community involvement. Greenway Landscape Design & Build, a family-owned and operated business since 1992, is among a select group of businesses recognized for consistently going above and beyond to build trust with clients, vendors, employees, and the broader community.
"Being named a finalist for the BBB Torch Award is one of the highest honors we've received as a company," said Scott Lawn, Founder and Co-Owner of Greenway. "This recognition reflects our team's daily commitment to treating every client with honesty, integrity, and respect — and to delivering exceptional results, never excuses."
Greenway Landscape Design & Build offers a full suite of outdoor living services across San Diego County, including:
- Residential Landscape Design & Build
- Outdoor Living Renovations (patios, BBQs, fire & water features)
- Irrigation Consultations, Upgrades & Repairs
- Soil Health Solutions (liquid aeration, fertilization & moisture retention)
Greenway has also been recognized as the "Best Landscaper" in Poway and Rancho Bernardo for seven consecutive years and was recently named a 2025 "Best of North County" award winner by Coast News and a 2024 "Best of San Diego" winner by San Diego Magazine.
As part of its ongoing mission, Greenway is deeply engaged in local community service and outreach. Owners Scott Lawn and Alex Lawn actively serve on the Rancho Bernardo Community Foundation board and support nonprofit events and beautification efforts across North County.
The 2025 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics celebration will take place in San Diego on September 9, 2025, bringing together outstanding businesses from across the region who have demonstrated a long-standing dedication to ethical leadership and excellence.
For more information about Greenway Landscape Design & Build and their services, visit: https://www.grnway.com
About Greenway Landscape Design & Build
Founded in 1992, Greenway Landscape Design & Build is a family-owned San Diego-based company specializing in high-quality landscape design, outdoor living spaces, irrigation solutions, and soil health services. With a mission to treat every client with honesty and respect, Greenway has transformed thousands of homes and been recognized as one of the most trusted and awarded landscape contractors in Southern California.
