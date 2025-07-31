Greenway Landscape Design & Build Named Finalist for 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics in the Southwest Region

"Being named a BBB Torch Award for Ethics finalist is a true honor," said Scott Lawn, Founder of Greenway. "It reflects our team's commitment to honesty, integrity, respect—and always delivering results, never excuses." Post this

"Being named a finalist for the BBB Torch Award is one of the highest honors we've received as a company," said Scott Lawn, Founder and Co-Owner of Greenway. "This recognition reflects our team's daily commitment to treating every client with honesty, integrity, and respect — and to delivering exceptional results, never excuses."

Greenway Landscape Design & Build offers a full suite of outdoor living services across San Diego County, including:

Residential Landscape Design & Build

Outdoor Living Renovations (patios, BBQs, fire & water features)

Irrigation Consultations, Upgrades & Repairs

Soil Health Solutions (liquid aeration, fertilization & moisture retention)

Greenway has also been recognized as the "Best Landscaper" in Poway and Rancho Bernardo for seven consecutive years and was recently named a 2025 "Best of North County" award winner by Coast News and a 2024 "Best of San Diego" winner by San Diego Magazine.

As part of its ongoing mission, Greenway is deeply engaged in local community service and outreach. Owners Scott Lawn and Alex Lawn actively serve on the Rancho Bernardo Community Foundation board and support nonprofit events and beautification efforts across North County.

The 2025 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics celebration will take place in San Diego on September 9, 2025, bringing together outstanding businesses from across the region who have demonstrated a long-standing dedication to ethical leadership and excellence.

For more information about Greenway Landscape Design & Build and their services, visit: https://www.grnway.com

About Greenway Landscape Design & Build

Founded in 1992, Greenway Landscape Design & Build is a family-owned San Diego-based company specializing in high-quality landscape design, outdoor living spaces, irrigation solutions, and soil health services. With a mission to treat every client with honesty and respect, Greenway has transformed thousands of homes and been recognized as one of the most trusted and awarded landscape contractors in Southern California.

Media Contact

Philip Jordan, Greenway Landscape Design & Build, 1 7608078710, [email protected], https://www.grnway.com

SOURCE Greenway Landscape Design & Build