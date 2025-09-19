Greenway Landscape Design & Build Named Winner of 2025 Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics in San Diego County

"As a second-generation owner, I'm proud that our commitment to doing the right thing is non-negotiable," added Alex Lawn, Co-Owner. "It shows up in clear scopes and pricing, safe jobsites, accountable partners, and service long after a project wraps. That's how trust is earned." Post this

"As a second-generation owner, I'm proud that our commitment to doing the right thing is non-negotiable," added Alex Lawn, Co-Owner. "It shows up in clear scopes and pricing, safe jobsites, accountable partners, and service long after a project wraps. That's how trust is earned."

Winning businesses have displayed an outstanding level of commitment to ethics and trust by illustrating the character of their organization's leadership, how an authentic culture is being fostered, how their company prioritizes its relationship with customers, and the impact the organization is making in its community.

"Trust is at the heart of every successful business. For 28 years, BBB has been committed to recognizing outstanding companies in San Diego County for their solid commitment to doing things the right way. We couldn't be more excited to cheer on our 2025 Torch Award winners!," said Kindra Maples, Senior Director of Strategic Engagement at BBB.

The signature event was held on September 9 at the La Jolla Marriott where winners, finalists and community members celebrated the importance of a trustworthy marketplace. Keynote speaker Anthony Robles, an NCAA National Wrestling Champion, motivational leader, and author, shared how his incredible journey from overcoming adversity to reaching the top of the wrestling world was a true testament to the power of perseverance and integrity. For more information on BBB Torch Awards for Ethics visit torchawards.bbbcommunity.org.

Greenway's people-first approach is embedded in daily operations: written scopes and change orders, proactive communication, vendor and subcontractor accountability, and project completion follow-through. The firm also supports local initiatives across San Diego and views every project as an opportunity to improve how families live, relax, and gather outdoors.

About Greenway Landscape Design & Build

Greenway Landscape Design & Build is a San Diego–based and family-owned, full-service residential landscape design-build firm that has been creating outdoor spaces with craft, clarity, and care since 1992. From first sketch to final walkthrough, Greenway manages the entire process—design, permitting, build, and project completion—so homeowners have a single accountable partner.

Core Services (Residential):

Landscape Design & Project Planning — concept to construction plans.

Hardscape Construction — pavers, concrete, retaining & garden walls, steps, walkways.

Outdoor Living — fire pits & fireplaces, outdoor kitchens & dining spaces, patio covers/pergolas, putting greens, sports & bocce ball courts, water features and more.

Water Features — fountains, streams, ponds, and modern water elements.

Water Smart Irrigation & Drainage Solutions — code-compliant & site-specific.

Planting & Turf — drought-wise planting, sod, and synthetic turf.

Landscape Lighting — path, accent, and architectural lighting.

Project Management & Permitting — schedule, inspections, and close-out documentation.

Greenway Soil Health Solutions — soil testing and diagnostics; amendment plans (organic matter, minerals, biology); remediation for compaction/drainage; and quarterly soil-health programs that utilize Greenway's proprietary 100% Organic Liquid Application (combining the benefits of Liquid Aeration, Liquid Fertilization & Water Retention Technology) to improve plant vitality, water efficiency, and long-term landscape performance.

Service Area: Greater San Diego County.

"Awards are meaningful, but the real win is trust," added Philip Jordan, General Manager of Greenway Landscape Design & Build. "This recognition tells our clients what to expect from Greenway: respect for people, clarity in the process, craft that lasts—and a team that stands behind the work."

About Better Business Bureau Pacific Southwest, Central & Inland California

Better Business Bureau (BBB) has empowered people to find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust for more than 110 years. In 2024, people turned to BBB.org more than 220 million times for BBB Business Profiles on 5.5 million businesses, and 725,000 times for BBB charity reports on 12,000 local and national charities. The International Association of Better Business Bureaus is the umbrella organization for the local, independent BBBs in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Incorporated locally in 1938, BBB Pacific Southwest, Central & Inland California serves Greater Arizona and Southern, Central and Inland California, providing critical tools to ignite success including mentorship, online products, event and meeting spaces. Our objective expertise educates the community on ethical behavior in the marketplace and how businesses can build trust.

